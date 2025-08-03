Police declare war on mafia strangling South African fibre

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is cracking down on construction mafias in the country, which threaten and extort money from construction projects, including fibre rollouts.

Responding to Parliamentary questions from EFF MP Mbali Dlamini, now-suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu said the police had established Extortion Investigation Teams.

The parliamentary reply is dated 11 July 2025, two days before Minister Mchunu was suspended while the government investigates allegations against him of misconduct.

The minister said his department prioritises extortion in its 2025/26 annual performance plan, as the form of crime is considered to be significantly underreported.

“The SAPS has established Extortion Investigation Teams, in addition to the component: Organised Crime Investigations, to investigate all forms of extortion, including within the construction sector,” he said.

The police also established a Multi-Disciplinary Extortion Intervention Plan in 2023, which Mchunu said aims to enhance and accelerate a multi-disciplinary approach to addressing criminal activities.

“In addition to the Extortion Action Plan, the SAPS has established a Priority Committee, within the National Joint Intelligence and Operational Structure, to address the various types of extortion,” he said.

He added that the committee ensures an inter-departmental approach involving collaboration with the private sector to address the growing problem of extortionists targeting construction.

Teams have been established in various provinces, and the government has established a National Extortion Hotline to encourage the reporting of extortion-related crimes.

Mchunu also highlighted the measures implemented in the Western Cape and Gauteng to address extortion targeting contractors and small businesses.

The Western Cape has established a Provincial Priority Committee on extortion, which reports to the National Joint Intelligence and Operational Structure.

The committee comprises several organisations, including Business Against Crime in South Africa, the National Prosecuting Authority, the City of Cape Town, Metro Police, and the Hawks.

Gauteng has a Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team that works closely with crime intelligence to address the construction mafia.

“The syndicates from different townships are identified, their activities disrupted, and take-down operations are initiated to effect arrests,” said Mchunu.

“The team is also working closely with the office of the Director of Public Prosecution to secure the enrolment of dockets at court and the proper formulation of charges.”

Mafias thwarting fibre rollouts in South Africa

Construction mafias, often euphemistically referred to as local business forums, have wreaked havoc on fibre network operators (FNOs) trying to expand to new areas.

These criminal organisations use violent threats to extort FNOs and developers into appointing them as middlemen for a portion of the work.

In June 2025, Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA) executive committee member Paul Colmer said much fibre optic cable vandalism was likely due to these mafias trying to secure contracts.

“There are some reports of people crushing the glass to mix with illicit drugs sold in the townships,” he said.

“There have been a couple of reports of it being stripped down for the Kevlar that protects the delicate fibres and being used to make bulletproof taxi doors.”

However, Colmer said the criminal activity is more likely related to construction mafias operating in certain areas.

“I think the real thing we’re looking at here is the sabotage and the damage that’s being done to the networks is somewhat the plague of business forums,” he said.

“The business forums in certain areas are nothing more than construction mafias who want to get involved in local communities to provide services to the fibre providers.”

Colmer explained that this trend dates back to copper network rollouts. Business mafias steal or vandalise cables to secure the job of replacing them.

“The vandalism or theft of it is really creating opportunities to reinstall it,” he said.

Former Link Africa chief sales and marketing officer Mark O’Donogue, during a panel discussion at ZANOG@iWeek in March 2024, shared the FNO’s harrowing experience dealing with these mafias.

“When you mention the construction mafia, this is what we deal with daily,” he stated, adding that the company spent around R1 million monthly on security to protect staff and facilities.

“They’ve arrived at our offices with AK-47s, put staff in board rooms and held them hostage so they can see our books to see where we’re rolling out and why we’re not using them.”

O’Donoghue said construction mafias won’t let FNOs use their staff as they want to be paid to do the work. He said knowing which areas are run by which gangs is also tricky.

“During one fight over a weekend, somebody would have gained access to another area. So now you’re working in an area that you thought was part of one business forum,” he said.

“If we’re going to run a cable 5km that goes through three different forum areas, we have to consult and hand off staff to the next forum area and the next.”

He warned that failing to follow their rules will result in staff having a firearm put to their head, adding that FNO-owned vehicles and equipment will vanish.