South Africa’s tech watchdogs missing in action

The Parliamentary committee overseeing the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has the worst attendance record in the National Assembly.

This is according to the Parliamentary Monitoring Group’s attendance tracker, which ranks committees based on members’ attendance at meetings.

At the beginning of a new administration, parties convene to appoint Members of Parliament (MPs) to committees that oversee government portfolios and other select committees.

These MPs then convene in these committees to discuss issues of interest. They also have the power to summon any person, business, or entity for questioning.

The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has a 68% attendance rate across the 32 meetings it has convened.

This ranks it last out of the 36 committees in the National Assembly, followed by the committees on agriculture, mineral and petroleum resources, and international relations, which all have an attendance rate of 71%.

On the other hand, the committee with the highest attendance rate is the Rules of the National Assembly, which has only convened three times and has a 94% attendance rate.

This is followed by the Portfolio Committee on Small Business Development at 87% and the Portfolio Committee on Water and Sanitation at 85%. They have held 19 and 21 meetings, respectively.

Although the communications committee has held more meetings than these two, there is no correlation between the number of meetings held and attendance.

For instance, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, responsible for overseeing the financial management of public entities, has an attendance of 84% over 37 meetings.

Similarly, the Portfolio Committee on Transport has only convened 13 times, with an attendance rate of 73%.

While low attendance rates mean that taxpayer money is going to politicians who aren’t pitching up for work, it is also concerning from a governance point of view.

Parliament said that working in committees allows it to, among other things, debate issues in more detail, enable MPs to develop expertise in the committee’s area of work, and increase MP participation in discussions.

SABC, Starlink, and the analogue switch-off

Khusela Sangoni, chair of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies

Since the beginning of the seventh Parliament, the communications committee has faced several high-priority matters, including major internal conflict.

These include the financial disaster at the SABC, South Africa’s failed digital TV migration, and ownership regulations in the country’s telecommunications sector.

The SABC Bill, which the committee had worked on since it was first introduced in 2023, was a major point of contention in Parliament last year.

Therefore, missing meetings means that committee members are not actively participating in formulating new legislation to govern the country.

Another issue concerning the SABC is the analogue switch-off, which plans to migrate South Africa’s inefficient analogue TV signals to more efficient digital terrestrial television transmissions.

However, the government has failed to roll out the necessary set-top boxes to translate digital TV signals into a format that older TVs with analogue tuners can display.

Therefore, the SABC has argued that if the analogue switch-off were to occur, it would lose roughly 40% of its audience.

The committee must hold the DCDT accountable for this and ensure it finds ways to complete the project.

Another committee responsibility has been overseeing the expansion of universal Internet access, which has been identified as key to allowing South Africans to participate in the digital economy.

However, ownership regulations in South Africa’s telecommunications sector have made foreign direct investment unattractive for many businesses.

One of these businesses is Starlink, which has seen significant uptake in Africa since first launching in 2023.

While this may be a contentious issue within Parliament, given that many hold opposing views, it is crucial that these issues be debated and decisions made.