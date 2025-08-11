Digital visas through 110 companies in South Africa

Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, has announced phase two of the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which adds 45 vetted tour operators to the existing network of 65.

The programme officially launched in February 2025. It aims to address the long-standing challenge faced by tour operators in bringing large tour groups from India and China to South Africa.

The scheme introduced an online system through which tour operators can upload applications online and be informed of the outcome digitally within 24 hours on average.

“The selected tour operators have entered into agreements with the department to assume responsibility for the tourists they bring to the country,” the department said in a statement.

“Since the launch of the TTOS online portal just six months ago, it has already succeeded in bringing an additional 25,024 tourists from India and China to South Africa.”

The department added that visa delays would have deterred these tourists, who spend valuable foreign currency in South Africa, had not been for the online application process.

Home Affairs estimated that phase one of the TTOS project has created 1,924 new jobs in South Africa.

“The latest research from Operation Vulindlela shows that one new formal sector job is created for every 13 tourists who visit our country, suggesting that TTOS has already created 1,924 new jobs,” it said.

“Building on this success and after a rigorous inter-departmental assessment process, Home Affairs has now expanded the original group of operators from 65 to 110.”

According to Schreiber, the success of the first phase of the programme confirms the potential of growing the Department of Home Affairs’ digital-first approach.

“This is exactly what we are doing through the expansion of TTOS, as well as the pending introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation and dedicated visa schemes for events and the creative industries,” he said.

“Taken together, our digital transformation agenda is set to take South Africa to a whole new level as a global destination.”

Schreiber said his department’s work is guided by its Home Affairs @ home plan, which aims to build digital channels that enable both South Africans and legitimate visitors to obtain services online.

“TTOS demonstrates the power of turning this vision into practice,” he said.

Digital visas for events and filmmakers

Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs

Schreiber announced two new visa schemes while presenting his Budget Vote speech in July 2025. These schemes aim to streamline the process for event organisers and filmmakers.

He announced the new schemes after South Africa lost out on a R400-million Netflix production due to delays in processing the filmmakers’ visas.

“Currently, outdated paper-based systems hinder this industry,” said Schreiber.

“In just one example, a major Netflix production from Mexico was lost to visa delays, costing South Africa an estimated R400 million in lost income.”

The visa scheme designed for the creative industry has been dubbed the Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES).

It enables film production companies to apply for South African visas online, avoiding outdated, paper-based visa application processes.

“STAGES will simplify visa access for film production companies,” said Schreiber.

“Thanks to STAGES, companies will now be able to apply via a digital online portal, receive visa decisions within hours, and no longer be required to visit missions abroad in person.”

The minister also announced the Meetings, Events, Exhibition, and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), designed to streamline the visa application process for international event organisers.

“South Africa’s outdated visa systems have also repeatedly frustrated international event organisers,” he said.

“Through MEETS, visa applications for international attendees at major conferences, sporting events, exhibitions, and other global events will be processed online with rapid turnaround times.”