Biggest ever technology change for Home Affairs in South Africa

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber has revealed that the department’s old Online Verification System (OVS) was to blame for the delays in expanding smart ID and passport services to more bank branches.

During a media briefing at Capitec’s headquarters in Stellenbosch, Schreiber described the department’s new OVS as the “biggest change ever for Home Affairs.”

He explained that the old OVS platform failed 50% of the time, while the department’s new system has a 99% success rate.

Home Affairs upgraded its digital verification system in March 2025, offering far better performance and efficiency.

“In recent years, the system has been plagued by inefficiencies, with users reporting a failure rate of up to 50% on these verification ‘hits’ against the National Population Register,” the department said.

The older system would also frequently take up to 24 hours to respond to queries, and when responses did arrive, they were often littered with errors that required extensive manual verification.

“Testing has confirmed that the upgraded system is not only capable of dramatically faster performance, but that it now delivers an error rate of well below 1%,” Home Affairs said.

Schreiber spoke at Capitec’s head office after the bank, on 11 August 2025, signed a partnership agreement to expand Home Affairs services to its branches.

In yesterday’s announcement, Home Affairs revealed that Capitec and FNB had agreed to partner with the department to expand smart ID and passport services to hundreds of bank branches.

Schreiber said Capitec and FNB were the first banks to sign up for the new digital partnership model, which also aims to make these services available through banking apps.

During his briefing on Tuesday, 12 August, the minister revealed that a third bank had just signed to join the partnership model, but he didn’t specify which.

The Department of Home Affairs’s director-general wrote to various banking CEOs on 30 April 2025, inviting them to join the partnership.

“Home Affairs is now digitising this long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB became the first banks to respond positively to our invitation,” said Schreiber.

“I reiterate the call for all other banks to similarly accept our invitation to work together to provide smart ID and passport services in the branches and on their digital apps.”

Tackling slow Internet and “the system is down” challenges

Schreiber recently explained that outdated systems, power supply challenges, and delayed infrastructure challenges were behind frequent system downtime at Home Affairs offices.

He also pointed the finger at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) for his department’s ongoing challenges with the agency.

Because of this, in April 2025, Home Affairs formally applied to be exempted from using Sita to procure ICT equipment and services.

“Delays and inefficiencies in service provision from the Sita have further exacerbated system unavailability, leading to service disruptions that affect citizens’ ability to access essential services,” he said.

“Additionally, the Department faces ongoing funding constraints, which limit its capacity to modernise critical infrastructure and ensure reliable connectivity across all sites.”

In August 2024, the minister revealed that some of his department’s offices still relied on 2Mbps Internet connections.

“I am obsessed with this particular issue because it can be fixed,” said Schreiber.

“One of the fundamental problems is something as elementary as bandwidth. We’re sitting with offices that have 2Mbps lines in the year 2024.”

However, Schreiber said Home Affairs had introduced several initiatives to solve these issues, including expanding third-party data verification services.

He said the additional revenue generated through the expansion can be used to support system upgrades. The department estimates it can generate R2.3 billion from the service’s fee increases.

Schreiber also mentioned a system diagnostic performed by the Centre for Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR), resulting in several actionable recommendations.

These included upgrading Home Affairs’ applications and infrastructure to improve network speed and reduce incidents of downtime in front offices.

“Implementation of these recommendations is currently underway and includes measures to improve system performance, network stability, and operational oversight,” added Schreiber.

He said his department had also formed a number of partnerships to help stabilise its digital environment.