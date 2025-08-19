Good news for 2 million people whose IDs were blocked in South Africa

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has reduced the number of IDs blocked after being flagged for potential fraud from around 2.5 million to 385,000.

Home Affairs told MyBroadband that it has drawn up a comprehensive plan to eliminate blocked IDs, which includes collaborating with organisations and interested parties to explain unblocking processes.

“Collaboration with organisations that represent people who have blocked IDs will help the Department to reach and assist as many people as possible,” Home Affairs said.

In January 2024, the Pretoria High Court ruled that the department had not followed proper procedure in blocking the IDs following a legal challenge by Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR).

The court ruled the blocking was unconstitutional and ordered the department to unblock the IDs of LHR’s 142 clients within 90 court days.

It also gave Home Affairs twelve months to investigate whether all two million IDs it had blocked before November 2022 correctly reflected the particulars of the person to whom the ID number was assigned.

It also ordered the department to obtain court orders authorising the blocking of the numbers before any investigation or inquiry into that number was finalised.

Furthermore, the court ordered that all ID blocks be lifted if the department fails to take these steps within twelve months.

A few months later, Lawyers for Human Rights alleged that none of the clients it represented in the matter had their IDs unblocked within the court’s stipulated timeframe.

The firm took the department to court again in mid-2024, arguing that Home Affairs should be found in contempt of court for failing to abide by the order.

The department’s director-general explained that finalising investigations and obtaining court orders to block the IDs within the order’s stipulated timeframe was impossible.

The court acknowledged this challenge but said the DG should have approached the court once it became apparent that meeting the deadline was not possible.

In August 2024, Home Affairs published a notice in the government gazette calling on those affected by the action to provide written reasons and representations disputing their blocks.

Mammoth investigation underway — with heavy legal costs

LHR regarded the August 2024 notice as an exercise to circumvent the order granted in January 2024. However, the court found that this particular notice did not apply to their clients.

Nonetheless, the firm maintained that the notice remained a looming threat for thousands of others who could lose their IDs without a fair administrative process.

The court again ruled that the Department of Home Affairs must unblock the IDs of the Lawyers for Human Rights’ clients within 20 court days.

Home Affairs and LHR subsequently agreed to suspend the 12-month invalidity of the original order until 28 March 2025, to allow the other IDs to be investigated.

Thereafter, the department said it would need an additional 24 months to investigate and address the remaining blocked ID numbers.

The court granted Home Affairs until 28 March 2027 to fully conclude investigations into the blocked ID numbers.

Despite multiple queries, the department has not provided feedback on how this investigation has progressed or details about how many IDs were confirmed to be fraudulent or blocked in error.

The mess has again highlighted the serious problems South Africa is experiencing with fraudulent IDs, especially green ID books, which are the continent’s most targeted IDs for fraud and identity theft.

It also shows how under-resourced Home Affairs is in addressing the issue, as obtaining a court order for each fraudulent ID, as required by law, will likely be a time-consuming and costly exercise.