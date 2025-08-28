Great news for people who need smart ID cards, passports, and visas in South Africa

2025 has brought major changes for the Department of Home Affairs (DHA), many of which could completely upend the department’s infamous poor service delivery track record.

For many years, visiting a Home Affairs office to apply for or get critical documents has been daunting, especially considering the prospect of being turned away after hours of waiting in a queue.

The department’s tendency to experience technical issues that make processing applications impossible has led to “the system is offline” becoming a South African catchphrase.

Since his appointment as part of the government of national unity (GNU) in June 2024, Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber has spearheaded a digital-first future for the department.

Schreiber argues that digitising the applications and verification processes would not only address inefficiencies but also clamp down on corruption caused by manual human involvement.

The department recently announced a major milestone in this plan: a new digital partnership with major banks to offer smart ID cards and passports at thousands of additional branches.

While the service has been running in a pilot project called eHomeAffairs since 2016, its coverage has stagnated at 30 bank branches.

Negotiations between the department and banks dragged on for many years until Schreiber’s announcement earlier this month that Home Affairs had invited banks to join a new digital partnership.

Capitec and FNB were the first to join, followed shortly after by Absa, African Bank, Discovery Bank, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

Schreiber explained that one of the delays in expanding the programme was that the old online verification system (OVS) would fail 50% of the time.

Sometimes, responding to a request could take up to 24 hours. When these responses arrived, they were often riddled with errors that required manual verification, opening up opportunities for corruption or fraud.

The DHA launched a new and much-improved OVS at the beginning of April 2025, which he said had recorded a 99% success rate for identity verification requests.

Banks could not risk deeper involvement in the eHomeAffairs programme without the OVS issues being resolved.

The digital partnership also integrates Home Affairs systems with those of the banks and allows bank staff to render the service.

Furthermore, users of the service no longer have to be customers of the particular bank they are using. For example, a Capitec client can access the service at an FNB branch.

Over the coming months, several banks will also add the ability to apply for a smart ID card or passport via their mobile apps and enable users to have their documents delivered to their homes.

Improvements beyond smart ID card and passport services

With over 1,000 bank branches set to add the services over the next year, the department could drastically accelerate its plan to fully replace the fraud-prone green ID book with smart ID cards.

In Schreiber’s first year at the helm, the department already issued a record 3.5 million new smart ID cards, thanks in part to clearing a large backlog of applications in September 2024.

The department has also improved the smart ID card and passport application processes for expats.

According to the minister, new facilities in Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates will improve turnaround times for these documents from as much as 18 months to five weeks.

The DHA also plans to launch a digital visa system for visitors to South Africa by late September 2025.

The Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) aims to speed up and simplify visa applications with a paperless process, eliminating corruption and inefficiencies in the process.

Finally, while not the DHA’s own achievement, its lobbying has helped lead to a regulatory change that could drastically improve IT systems across government.

In May 2025, the communications department gazetted regulations that allow government departments to sidestep the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) when procuring IT equipment and services.

Schreiber and his predecessor, Aaron Motsoaledi, have both blamed Sita for contributing to the department’s technical issues.

The minister said that being able to use private providers could reduce downtime, streamline procurement of new equipment, and optimise costs.

The table below outlines the key milestones in improving Home Affairs services — particularly at an IT level — that have been completed or are imminent.