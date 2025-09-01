State pension agency awards R521-million biometrics deal to faceless company

News24 reports that the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) has awarded an unregistered company without directors a five-year biometrics contract worth R521 million.

The GPAA has already paid R43 million to LCS Technologies, which CIPC records show is being deregistered for annual return non-compliance, before it completed any work.

For reference, the GPAA awarded the contract to LCS Iidentifii Consortium, which LCS Technologies represents.

The deal relates to two duplicate contracts through which the pension agency procured a biometric solution from the company in July 2024 and May 2025.

Curiously, these contracts came months after an initial payment had already been made to LCS Technologies, without an agreement in place.

The GPAA’s tender documents state that the biometric solution would enhance security and efficiency in the entity’s dealings with Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) members.

Searching LCS Technologies on BizPortal reveals that the company has been in final deregistration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) since 31 March 2023.

According to BizPortal, the deregistration process commenced in May 2019, after LCS Technologies failed to pay its annual return fees in 2018 and 2019. Its last payment was made in February 2017.

It also lists three company directors: Reon Johannes Britz, Gabriel Gerhardus Britz, and Wian Smit. However, all three directors are listed as “inactive”.

The revelations over the controversial contract come after the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration summoned the GPAA to answer questions about an alleged R1-billion lease for a non-existent building.

The GPAA had already paid R62.6 million, with a further R270 million earmarked for two contractors to renovate offices that they don’t have rights or access to.

“The committee will require full disclosure of all documentation and decision-making processes that led to the conclusion of the agreement,” said portfolio committee chair Jan de Villiers.

“The allegations are extremely serious. It points to potential financial misconduct and a possible breach of fiduciary duties to pensioners and the public. As a committee, we must ensure accountability and prevent any recurrence.”

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana also committed to investigating the allegations, adding that every effort to ensure transparency and accountability must be welcomed.

GPAA hacked

The GPAA was the victim of a ransomware attack in February 2024, for which the LockBit ransomware group later claimed responsibility.

The agency took GEPF systems offline due to the breach and initially assured that no data was compromised and that payments were unaffected.

However, an anonymous source told MyBroadband that it hadn’t made any payments for a week before the disclosure.

The GEPF posted various notices on its website, informing beneficiaries that their benefits and personal data were safe and that the system had not been compromised.

Following its denials, LockBit published a 668GB archive containing data it claimed to have stolen from the agency. It included scans of at least one senior government official’s passport.

LockBit was a cybercriminal group that sold ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) software. Threat actors could buy LockBit’s software to carry out their attacks.

These attacks encrypt victims’ data to extort them to pay for a decryption key, which may or may not exist.

Cybercriminals deploying ransomware attacks may steal data before encrypting it, which they threaten to leak publicly if the ransom goes unpaid.

The GEPF issued a statement expressing “extreme concern” over the breach after MyBroadband reported that LockBit had leaked the data on 11 March 2024.

“The GEPF was informed by GPAA that no data breach had occurred when it was notified of an attempt to gain access to GPAA systems by unknown individuals on 16 February 2024,” it said.

“This morning, 12 March 2024, following the release of certain GPAA data by LockBit, the GEPF has been informed by GPAA that preliminary investigations found that certain GPAA systems were compromised.”

Government pension fund systems remained offline for months after the GEPF released its statement, and government employees confirmed they could not log into the system to verify their pension values.

The latest notice, published on its website, confirmed that the data leaked in the breach was extensive and affected around 168,000 data subjects.

It said the exposed data included people’s full names, ID numbers, pension numbers, employee numbers, gender, salary, marital certificates, death certificates, banking details, tax numbers, and spouse details.