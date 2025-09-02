The Post Office we dreamt about is dead

Former South African Post Office (Sapo) CEO Mark Barnes believes the Post Office he envisioned is dead following the dismissal of many staff members and the closure of various branches.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Barnes said that when he left the Post Office, it was “perfectly solvent” and one of two state-owned enterprises that was completely debt-free.

He explained that the Post Office’s future was never in delivering mail, but instead in being a link between government services and South Africans.

“We never saw a future in delivering mail. I mean, you’d have to be very shortsighted to have thought that was the future,” said Barnes.

“What we did see a future in was a commercially irreplaceable infrastructure that’s got some of the best locations, if not the best locations, in every little town in South Africa.”

He said he envisioned a Post Office that acts as a direct channel between government services and South African residents.

“So you had to have access to the national payment system, which is why we wanted to keep the Postbank as a division of the Post Office,” said Barnes.

“What is left over now after so many people have been dismissed and so many branches have closed down is exactly what I was trying to avoid. I think the Post Office we dreamt about is over.”

He said its demise was almost assured once its capacity to process financial transactions, like paying social grants, was removed.

“When I left, the Post Office was perfectly solvent. We needed no capital, and we had no debt, and we had no National Treasury guarantees,” the former CEO said.

“In fact, we were the only state-owned enterprise other than the South African Reserve Bank that was debt-free.”

Barnes added that the Post Office had R4.6 billion on deposit when he left, which “didn’t take long to disappear.” He said a misappropriation of funds brought about its financial demise.

“Unexplained millions” gone

Earlier this year, Barnes suggested that the Post Office should investigate the inexplicable disappearance of billions from the state-owned enterprise’s finances.

He said the Post Office should investigate to determine whether the losses are systemic or due to corruption within its ranks.

“The Post Office, when I had it, had about a R5.2 billion net asset value. Since then, what was reported in the last month or so had gone to R1 billion, and they had written off R7.4 billion of debt,” said Barnes.

According to the former CEO, the R7.4-billion debt didn’t exist while he was still at the helm of the Post Office.

“There are any number of billions unexplained. Get that understood first because if that’s some sort of structural system thing wrong or just corruption,” said Barnes. “We need to know that before we start.”

He added that the Post Office already received a R2.4 billion injection and is projected to require further injections of R3.8 billion and then R3 billion.

Referring to the turnaround plan and the intention for Post Office to move more into the e-commerce space, Barnes said this was something recommended several years ago but ignored.

“There’s a lot of promise. There’s a lot of aspiration. But, to be blunt, going into e-commerce and digitisation is exactly what we had in mind and had presented some years ago,” he said.

He also warned that the Post Office would struggle to compete with well-established players in the e-commerce space.

“The world has moved on in the five or six years since I left there. The question is: can you get it done now, some years later, when we’ve got some really savvy established players in that space?” he said.

Barnes was CEO of the Post Office from 2014 to mid-2018, serving just four months in the 2018/19 financial year.

However, it should be noted that the Post Office wasn’t profitable during his final two full years at the company. It reported losses of R1.2 billion on both occasions, which increased significantly in 2019.