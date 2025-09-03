New evidence set to rope more of Mkhize’s family into Digital Vibes scandal

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained new evidence in the Digital Vibes scandal, allegedly implicating more of former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s family members.

EWN reports that the special tribunal has granted the SIU permission to introduce new evidence in its case, which will delay hearings, initially scheduled for 11 and 12 August 2025.

The Digital Vibes contract was intended to support public awareness campaigns for the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme and the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the SIU alleges that the procurement process was irregular and that funds for the project ultimately benefited Mkhize’s family.

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, initial investigations surrounding the new evidence found that more people and institutions than initially believed were paid without doing any work.

“In order for us to bring them into the matter as respondents, we had to do this affidavit to the tribunal to make sure it is part of this case,” he said.

“We can then cite these people and be in a position to recover once the contract is set aside.”

MyBroadband asked Mkhize for his comment on the latest developments, but he did not respond to our query.

The Digital Vibes scandal cast a shadow over Mkhize’s tenure as South Africa’s health minister, with President Cyril Ramaphosa placing him on special leave in mid-June 2021 to attend to the allegations.

It was alleged that the department paid the company, controlled by two of Mkhize’s former aides, a total of R150 million.

Later in June, it was revealed that Digital Vibes turned a tidy 314% profit on the creation of a mascot for the NHI scheme.

It was reported that the Department of Health paid Digital Vibes R1.1 million for the mascot — a Nguni cow character named Pelo — and R250,000 for developing a WordPress website.

Digital Vibes had allegedly paid a local animation studio R266,000 to create Pelo, after which it billed the department R1.1 million across two separate invoices.

Mkhize’s family implicated

Zweli Mkhize and Cyril Ramaphosa

Early reports surrounding the scandal focused on the alleged awarding of a contract to help communicate the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SIU was appointed to investigate the matter. Mkhize told the media that the deal was irregular and that disciplinary action would be taken against the responsible parties.

The former minister said the public outrage surrounding the scandal was justified and denied playing a role in awarding it.

He also denied that he was friends with people working there and that he benefited from the contract or from Digital Vibes in any way.

However, funds and benefits received by Digital Vibes were later tracked to the former minister’s family.

Mkhize committed to returning all the funds, adding that the relationship between his adult children and the company was inappropriate and insisted that no malice or intentional overstepping was involved.

In August 2021, reports began to surface of Mkhize’s son allegedly being handed plastic bags and cardboard boxes filled with money siphoned from the Department of Health.

This was one of the claims contained in the SIU’s 90-page affidavit on its investigation into the R150-million contract.

The SIU alleged that Digital Vibes used a cash-‘n-carry expert to help launder the contract’s funds, with Mkhize’s son allegedly receiving more than R4.2 million through EFTs.

This included money for a car, and he also allegedly received cash in plastic bags and cardboard boxes from a petrol station manager who was registered as the owner of Digital Vibes.

Mkhize’s son denied receiving the money and said the SIU’s affidavit was based on reports in the media.