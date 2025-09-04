Vodacom upgrades Gauteng’s online school admissions

Vodacom Business says the upgraded Online Admissions platform for the 2026 school year offers a smarter, simpler, and more transparent admissions experience than previous versions.

Developed in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), the platform recorded over 78,000 applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 within an hour of opening.

“By lunchtime that day, over 210,000 applications had been successfully processed. Upon completion of the registration period, 820,350 applications had been processed,” said Vodacom Business.

The company is proud of the upgraded system’s outcomes, and Vodacom Business director Videsha Proothveerajh said it was grateful for the opportunity to enhance the country’s education system.

“Vodacom Business has been a longstanding technology partner to the GDE,” she says.

“For parents, applying to schools can be an incredibly stressful process. Our aim for the platform was to support parents better and ensure that the application journey was simple.”

This was achieved while supporting the Gauteng Department of Education’s goal of improving operational efficiency.

MEC for education in the province, Matome Chiloane, said the online admissions platform is one of the department’s most essential tools for ensuring fair access to quality education.

“By digitising and streamlining the admissions process, we are reducing barriers for parents, increasing transparency, and strengthening accountability within the department,” he said.

“This system plays a significant role in building a modern, responsive, and people-centred education sector that truly serves every child in our province.”

The platform is zero-rated, meaning parents don’t require data to access it, and features new enhancements for parents and tools designed to streamline the process for department officials.

“Parents logging on will find that the platform has new filters to dynamically adjust qualification criteria based on the documents uploaded for applicants,” says Vodacom Business.

“This helps to eliminate irrelevant school options, assist with decision-making, and follow compliance with application rules.”

The platform also alerts parents if their preferred language of instruction conflicts with the language offerings of their selected school to ensure that they are fully informed.

For department officials, the upgraded platform introduced new levels of visibility and control. One major enhancement was the removal of the previous 50% automatic placement rule.

“This change has helped to ensure that placement decisions are more equitable and transparent,” says Vodacom Business.

It also includes a Transfer Management Table feature, providing staff with a comprehensive display of all qualifying unplaced applications for each learner.

“Also making a return is the automated transfer function, which offers unplaced learners a spot based on proximity, language compatibility, and school capacity,” says Vodacom Business.

Proothveerajh says Vodacom Business believes technology has the power to transform communities and the lives of individuals.

“We’re proud to be using our tech capabilities to solve challenges in education, and we remain committed to supporting the department in driving digital transformation and connecting everyone to a better future,” she adds.