Taxman has a new tech-savvy target in South Africa

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has issued a statement clarifying its plans to crack down on Internet influencers in the country.

This comes after reports that it would target influencers who failed to declare benefits and other portions of income they receive from their work.

“Sars wishes to clarify its position with respect to this category. Sars’ legal mandate is to collect all revenue that is due to the state, improve tax compliance, and facilitate legitimate trade,” it said.

“Sars is aware that not all taxpayers’ needs are the same. Sars is organised into segments, enabling the organisation to serve various taxpayers’ needs.”

It explained that the social media influencer segment comprises modern entrepreneurs who can be classified as sole proprietors or independent contractors.

“These are technologically-savvy individuals who have identified a niche in the market to provide a generalised offering that leverages their social following,” said Sars.

“When managing this segment, Sars will handle each situation on a case-by-case basis according to current income-tax brackets. Some of these cases may generally fall into the provision-taxpayer category.”

However, it emphasised that the social influencers’ legal obligation remains to declare all income received.

“Full voluntary disclosure is critical. No matter how social influencers are remunerated — whether with products, services, or travel — all of these are deemed as income and must be taxed accordingly,” it said.

“Sars believes that social influencers will declare honestly when adequately educated.”

To educate the segment on tax compliance, the taxman has prepared products and videos to help social influencers meet their obligations.

It will also provide seminars, webinars, and rulings to educate taxpayers about their obligations, adding that it plans to do much more regarding outreach and education.

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter says the financial regulator looks forward to working with social influencers in South Africa.

“Sars is more than willing to assist honest taxpayers to comply with their tax obligations. I am reminding social influencers to uphold their end of the bargain,” he said.

Influencers should declare free meals

In late August 2025, managing partner at Accountants on Point, Mohau Lebese, said some Internet influencers fail to declare portions of income due to a lack of knowledge about what to declare.

Lebese said Sars is upgrading its systems and will eventually crack down on influencers who fail to declare all income.

“At some point, they will have information from these big companies which push marketing budget through content, and once they declare what will qualify, they will try to match this,” he said.

“They will track where exactly the gaps are, and that’s where the problem will come. Systems are already in place to track this.”

Lebese explained that a social media influencer who is offered a free meal in exchange for posting about the restaurant should declare the value of that meal.

“Unfortunately, yes, you have to,” he responded to a question about that very scenario.

“Most of these influencers don’t have that information or education. They don’t have any tax knowledge. So yes, you need to declare this value in kind benefits. They form part of your gross income.”

He said this must be declared to the tax regulator as part of annual income. However, he also gave some examples of noteworthy exceptions.

Lebese gave the example of an unboxing, where an influencer is sent a gadget to unbox and review on their social media pages without a contract.

“You don’t have a contractual obligation with the employer or the brand itself. There’s no contract between the two to push the product,” he said.

He gave another example of an influencer being given free tickets to watch a play on opening night.

“The person who gave you the ticket will still get extra tickets for the play, but you don’t have a contractual obligation between the two of you,” he said. “There’s nothing that bonds you.”