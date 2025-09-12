Eliminating one of the greatest sources of fraud in South Africa

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber says invalidating the green ID book will eliminate one of the most significant sources of fraud in South Africa.

Speaking at the University of Johannesburg’s Combatting Corruption Summit, Schreiber said fraud resulting from the insecure green ID booklet has significantly damaged South Africa’s financial sector.

“Research has found that the green ID is the most defrauded document on the African continent,” he said.

“It is costing our financial sector dearly, and sits at the heart of most cases of identity theft — for the simple reason that it uses manual photos that can be easily manipulated.”

He explained that while the Department of Home Affairs launched the smart ID card several years ago, it failed to expand access to ensure that everyone has access to the new document.

“As we speak, there are still 101 out of the total 349 permanent Home Affairs offices that are not modernised, which means that you cannot get a smart ID there,” said Schreiber.

“Residents served by these offices are thus forced to still get the green ID book despite the risk it poses.”

He described it as an Orwellian situation, where government recognised the need to replace the document, but failed to implement the system reforms required to expand access and inclusion.

The department made progress in rolling out smart ID services to bank branches nationwide. However, the initial model involved them setting up their own cameras, staff, and systems.

This meant that expanding the services to new bank branches was costly, with the supported bank branches being largely concentrated in urban areas.

“We got to work on fixing and upgrading the Online Verification System (OVS), which has been under-priced and also neglected for many years,” said Schreiber.

He explained that the department’s enhancements to the OVS system have increased responsiveness and accuracy, which is a significant improvement for national security.

“With a secure backbone in place, we have just concluded updated agreements with eight different banks to move from the previous manual to a new digital partnership model,” said Schreiber.

He added that, based on the banks’ commitments, South Africans are likely to be able to apply for smart IDs through hundreds of bank branches online in the next twelve months.

“Technology will enable us to finally end the status of the green ID book as a legal form of identification, thereby eliminating one of the greatest sources of fraud in Africa,” said Schreiber.

At least 153 new bank branches to offer smart ID and passports soon

An FNB branch in Centurion offering smart ID and passport applications

The Department of Home Affairs has signed eight banks on its new digital partnership model to expand smart ID and passport services to more branches.

Several banks told MyBroadband about their initial rollouts through the partnership in late August 2025, revealing that at least 153 more branches will offer the services by 31 March 2026.

South Africa’s biggest bank by customers, Capitec, plans to offer the services at 100 branches by the end of March 2026.

Standard Bank South Africa’s head of personal and private banking, Kabelo Makeke, told MyBroadband that it plans to expand the services to 20 more branches by March 2026, adding to its current nine.

“Subject to a successful pilot, we aim to expand the service to a further 200 to 300 branches during 2026,” Makeke said. “This expansion will be focused on areas with the highest client need.”

FNB, which has issued the most smart ID cards and passports through the partnership with Home Affairs, aims to add 15 branches to its existing seven by March 2026.

“From March onwards, we expect to scale the service to cover each of the local markets in which we operate across the country,” said FNB points of presence CEO Zibu Nqala.

Absa told MyBroadband that it plans to expand the services to 13 more branches in the short term, bringing its total to 19 by the end of March 2026.

Nedbank said it will continue using its current six branches to test the new model before scaling to 20 more branches over the next 12 months.

African Bank is a newcomer to the partnership. It plans to roll out smart ID and passport services to five branches by March 2026. The exact locations will be communicated later.

“A total of 100 more branches will be rolled out during this commitment/partnership with the Department of Home Affairs,” it told MyBroadband.

Discovery Bank has also signed up for the new partnership model, but hasn’t provided feedback on the number of locations which it plans to offer smart ID and passport services.

The last bank to join the original eHomeAffairs pilot, Investec, has yet to confirm whether it will expand the offering to more locations.

The table below shows the number of bank branches where smart ID and passport services are currently available, and each bank’s planned short-term rollout through the new partnership model.