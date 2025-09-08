Important information about Digital ID system in South Africa revealed

The South African government has launched a website for its MyMzansi platform, a zero-rated app through which citizens can access all government services remotely.

Speaking to SABC News, communications minister Solly Malatsi said the app will enable remote access to health services, vehicle licence renewals, and Home Affairs services.

The minister said the app forms part of South Africa’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, launched in May 2025. The digital transformation plan is centred around the MyMzansi app.

“The essence of that is the establishment of a single digital identity for all South Africans through the MyMzansi app, which will give you a digital identity and a centralised system to access government services,” he said.

Malatsi added that the platform will be zero-rated to enable citizens to access it without a positive data balance.

“We cut the cost factor, so that every South African, regardless of where they are in the country, can access all these government services,” he said.

The minister noted that some government departments have already made headway in digitally transforming their services, highlighting Home Affairs’ work on the Home Affairs @ Home concept.

“We want South African citizens to have a different experience than they previously had when they interact with their government digitally,” said Malatsi.

“We understand this is where the future of accessing government services, the future of communication, is going to land.”

He added that South Africa must catch up with major economies that have already moved their government systems to entirely digital platforms.

Malatsi announced the launch of the Digital Transformation Roadmap during a speech in mid-May 2025. He said the roadmap is centred around four catalytic initiatives.

“Namely, a digital identity system that will allow South Africans simple ways of verifying themselves and accessing services remotely,” he said.

“A data exchange framework will eradicate the side effects that exist in government, and allow for greater efficiency and coordination in how government operates.”

The third initiative is establishing a digital payment system providing universal access to secure, low-cost payment options.

“Fourthly, a single, zero-rated digital service platform where citizens can access all government services and information,” said Malatsi.

“Collectively, these initiatives will help us get closer to achieving our vision of an inclusive, secure, and people-centred digital government.”

Malatsi’s announcement came roughly three months after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa’s plans to launch a digital identity system during his State of the Nation Address.

The roadmap

The MyMzansi website outlines the government’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, revealing timelines for various projects.

“The MyMzansi Digital Transformation Roadmap sets out the national strategy to transform government services through Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI),” it said.

“It provides a phased plan to improve how residents and organisations interact with government, drive innovation, and ensure no one is left behind in the digital era.”

The project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will prioritise delivering key DPI components, focusing on social protection, digital identity, and unified digital channels.

Phase one will take place between March 2025 and February 2027, during which the government will pilot the digital ID, data exchange, and the first payment and service integration projects.

The second phase, between March 2027 and February 2030, will prioritise scaling the technologies developed in the first phase across healthcare, education, and business services, among other sectors.

It will also introduce additional innovations and promises to continually improve based on user feedback.

During his State of the Nation Address on 6 February 2025, Ramaphosa said government planned to invest in digital infrastructure to expand access to government services in South Africa.

He said the project would involve revamping the gov.za platform and launching a digital identity system.

“As we work to reform the public service and build the capability of the state, we will harness technology to transform the way government works,” the president said.

“We will invest in digital public infrastructure to give South Africans access to government services, anytime, anywhere, through a relaunched gov.za platform.”

He said implementing a digital identity system would be central to achieving these goals, adding that the investments will transform the relationship between citizens and government.

Ramaphosa added that the investments will make government services “accessible to every person at a touch”.