End of Home Affairs as you know it

Home Affairs has expanded its partnership with banks to offer smart ID and passport services at more branches and eventually from within banking apps.

At the same time, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies is spearheading government’s MyMzansi platform, a zero-rated app through which citizens can remotely access government services.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi recently explained that the MyMzansi app will enable remote access to health services, vehicle licence renewals, and Home Affairs services.

However, the project timeframe for developing MyMzansi spans the next five years, whereas Home Affairs’ banking partnerships are an immediate-term solution to expanding access to its services.

The MyMzansi project will be completed in two phases. The first phase will prioritise delivering key digital public infrastructure components, focusing on social protection, digital identity, and unified digital channels.

Phase one will occur between March 2025 and February 2027, during which the government will pilot the digital ID, data exchange, and the first payment and service integration projects.

The second phase, between March 2027 and February 2030, will prioritise scaling the technologies developed in the first phase across healthcare, education, and business services, among other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs is focusing on its Home Affairs @ Home programme, where its goal is to digitise its services completely.

The first step of this was expanding its partnership with South African banks, which have already confirmed that they will roll out Home Affairs services at over 150 additional branches before March 2026.

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has also announced that Capitec, African Bank, and TymeBank will join Absa, FNB, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Discovery Bank, and Investec, which already offer eHomeAffairs services.

Longer-term, the banks have committed to making Home Affairs services available through their apps. Schreiber’s plan is that, eventually, it will be unnecessary to visit a branch to obtain documents.

Besides expanding access to Home Affairs services, Schreiber said that digitising the department and removing opportunities for human intervention would help curb fraud and corruption.

The lynchpin

Leon Schreiber, South African Minister of Home Affairs

The key project enabling this step-change at Home Affairs was the overhaul of its Online Verification System (OVS), which banks complained was too unreliable.

“When someone opens a bank account and puts their fingerprint on a scanner, they are checking against Home Affairs’ OVS to confirm that the information presented on their green ID book or smart ID is accurate,” Schreiber stated.

“This service confirms that you are who you say you are, forming a critical part of the foundation for all public and private sector services.”

“So, we also looked into this problem, and it turned out that more than 50% of verification requests sent through this service failed.”

This posed a security risk to the country and the financial sector and made many banks hesitant to provide Home Affairs services in more locations.

“We set out to solve the problem by upgrading the OVS and mobilising the resources to maintain it into the future,” said Schreiber.

“This included correcting the fee structure that had long robbed Home Affairs of the resources required for maintenance, which contributed to the collapse of the service in the first place.”

TymeBank criticised the fee increase. Previously, banks would pay 15c per verification. A single real-time verification check will now cost R10 per transaction, and non-live batch service requests are R1 each.

However, the bank and the department buried the hatchet, with TymeBank also recently announcing that it had joined Home Affairs’s new digital partnership model.

Fixing “the system is offline”

A queue at a Department of Home Affairs branch in Paarl

Schreiber said the upgrades resulted in the new OVS having an error rate of below 1% and returning reliable results in less than a second.

He explained that, after this improvement was made, the DHA reached out to nine major banks in South Africa, inviting them to sign up to the next phase of the partnership.

Now, instead of duplicating hardware and officials in bank branches, the DHA will use biometric technology to lay a pipeline that leverages the reach banks already have.

“These digital pipes will now extend into bank branches across the length and breadth of South Africa, and onto smartphone apps, with Home Affairs’ biometric verification securing the process from beginning to end,” said Schreiber.

“Simply put: instead of relying on a person to verify that you are who you say you are, with all the fraud risk that goes with it, we will now use our upgraded OVS to confirm your identity.”

Beginning of the end for the green ID book

South Africa’s old green ID book

Increasing the accessibility of South Africa’s new smart ID card is an important step towards invalidating the green ID book, which Schreiber said would eliminate one of the most significant sources of fraud in South Africa.

“It is costing our financial sector dearly, and sits at the heart of most cases of identity theft, for the simple reason that it uses manual photos that can be easily manipulated.”

He explained that while the Department of Home Affairs launched the smart ID card several years ago, it failed to expand access to ensure that everyone has access to the new document.

“As we speak, there are still 101 out of the total 349 permanent Home Affairs offices that are not modernised, which means that you cannot get a smart ID there,” said Schreiber.

“Residents served by these offices are thus forced to still get the green ID book despite the risk it poses.”