André de Ruyter’s message to Cyril Ramaphosa

André de Ruyter has provided his blueprint for steering South Africa out of crisis, including scrapping BEE, establishing a successor to the Scorpions, and cutting government expenditure.

Speaking at the BizNews Investment Conference this past week, the former Eskom CEO argued that South Africa’s current-day problems were similar to those in the dying days of the Apartheid regime.

The economy showed no meaningful growth, investor confidence was shrinking, and the rand was beleaguered.

In addition, the country’s relationship with the United States had deteriorated significantly since the fall of the Berlin Wall. Global geopolitical forces pushed South Africa to find new markets.

The country’s pervasive crime problem was becoming increasingly violent, with political murders becoming an all too frequent event.

Civil unrest was destabilising cities and towns. There was a growing sense of gloom and desperation among the poorest of the poor, with the country being the most unequal in the world.

De Ruyter said these factors gave the country’s young people little chance of making a future in their homeland, forcing many to emigrate to pursue opportunities overseas.

De Ruyter’s advice to Ramaphosa: Be as brave as President FW De Klerk was to bring South Africa back from the brink, specifically with the “epoch-making” changes he announced on 2 February 1990.

“FW was a smart man and understood the global situation very clearly,” De Ruyter said. “He knows that South Africa cannot continue with its racial policies, and he understands that the security forces can no longer keep a lid on civil unrest.”

“Instead of doubling down, as the hardliners in his cabinet want him to, he opts for the only course of action he considers realistically open to him.”

Against the will of 14 of 18 cabinet members, De Klerk unbanned the ANC, freed Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners without conditions, and began negotiations for a democratic South Africa.

The economy rebounded, the stock market surged, sanctions were lifted, and South Africa was transformed from an international “mongoose” to a darling.

The approach had won over white South Africans’ confidence. In a 1992 referendum, 68.73% of them voted in favour of continuing the reform process.

The strong public mandate ultimately resulted in the end of Apartheid in South Africa and the first democratic elections in 1994.

Pro-poor transformation and private sector deregulation

Former South African president FW de Klerk speaking at an event in 2013. Photographer: Sunshine Seeds / Shutterstock.com

De Ruyter said the world was no longer buying diplomats’ insistence that it was “business as usual” in South Africa in 2025.

“People don’t believe us anymore,” De Ruyter said. “We need to come up with a narrative that is compelling and that delivers on market-friendly reform, not the national democratic revolution.”

De Ruyter said the answer to fixing South Africa’s current-day crisis lay in deregulation, eliminating racial quotas, and stopping forced ideological interventions in the economy.

“We’ve got to remove every impediment imaginable to enable the economy to perform to its potential, and transformation will follow as it must, but it won’t be a zero-sum game,” he said.

He believes that Ramaphosa’s 2026 State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be the last opportunity to be brave and admit it was “business unusual” in South Africa.

At the same time, the president should announce radical changes to turn the ship around, starting with the scrapping of black economic empowerment.

Instead, De Ruyter backed a proposal from Dr Anthea Jeffery that economic empowerment policies be amended to focus on income status rather than race.

He said the vast majority of beneficiaries of such a policy would be black anyway, but the policies won’t benefit a handful of well-connected people.

He argued that this move would also undermine the Trump administration’s motivations for the 30% import tariff on South African goods.

Furthermore, De Ruyter would like to see a 10-year moratorium on equity empowerment deals for all investment in gross fixed capital formation.

“If you have a 25% free carry that you have to attribute to non-valuating shareholders…the number of feasible and attractive investable projects becomes less and less,” he said.

By eliminating the empowerment criteria for a limited period, putting down funding for mines, factories, and critical infrastructure projects will become attractive to foreign investors.

He also wants the president to announce the formation of a new Chapter 9 institution to succeed the Scorpions, with a proper budget and resources, for deeper investigations into corruption.

Shrink the cabinet and denounce “Kill the Boer”

André de Ruyter, former chief executive officer of Eskom. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

In addition to a strong commitment to the independence of the Reserve Bank and fiscal prudence, his Sona 2026 wishlist also included:

Forcing government departments and state-owned entities to have zero-deficit budgets.

Trimming the cabinet, preferably to half its current size.

Deregulating the private sector and stopping state-owned enterprises from investing in projects where they crowd out the private sector with government-guaranteed funds.

Breaking the South African National Defence Force’s ties with enemies of the US.

Commit to protecting property ownership rights and stop praising Zimbabwe’s land grabs as “ambitious reforms.” Follow due process where expropriation is necessary.

Denounce “Kill the Boer” and announce a new South African ambassador to the US. Point to these reforms as a reason why tariffs should be lowered.

Reconsidering racial quotas for jobs, as De Ruyter believes transformation will happen due to natural demographic trends.

De Ruyter also pointed out how Argentine president Javier Milei has started turning his country’s economy around by drastically reducing his cabinet and reining in government expenditures.

“Maybe it’s a bridge too far to wish for a chainsaw revving up in the Union Buildings, I can’t quite see that happening,” he said.

“But maybe just a little dose of that libertarian medicine will do us a world of good to get rid of the notion that the state should control everything.”