End of the green ID book could be closer than believed

With the additional bank branches set to support smart ID card applications in the coming year, the green ID book could be eradicated within about three years, according to an analysis by MyBroadband.

The decades-old green ID book has become a major target for fraudsters and identity thieves due to outdated security features that make it easy to modify and reproduce.

The smart ID card features a host of improvements, including an embedded chip that can securely store the holder’s data for offline verification.

When it launched the smart ID card in 2013, Home Affairs aimed for a full rollout within eight years, making it possible to invalidate the green ID book as a means of identification.

The department originally aimed to replace an estimated 38 million green ID books that were in rotation in 2013. As of March 2025, it had issued roughly 29 million smart ID cards.

However, many of these were for first-time ID applicants, so they did not help reduce the number of green ID books.

In addition, many Home Affairs offices had still not been upgraded with the live capture systems necessary to process smart ID card applications.

By March 2025, 101 of the 348 Home Affairs offices in the country could only issue green ID books. Furthermore, naturalised citizens and temporary residents were not eligible for the smart ID card.

Due to these factors, an estimated 18 million green ID books remained in circulation by March 2025.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber believes that collaborating with the private sector is the best way to solve this issue.

He has pointed out that expanding the service to all Home Affairs offices with the department’s current budget would take too long.

Banks already have the necessary supporting biometric equipment, Internet connectivity, and security mechanisms to support the service.

While 30 bank branches have been issuing smart ID cards and passports as part of the eHomeAffairs programme, these locations only acted as “mini” Home Affairs offices.

They had specific counters set aside for department employees and still used Home Affairs equipment and backend systems.

The new digital partnership programme integrates the department’s smart ID card and passport renewal systems with the banks, allowing their employees to process applications on their own equipment.

Fourfold increase in smart ID card locations within a year

Based on the rollout plans of six of the seven participating banks, another 153 branches will support smart ID card applications by March 2026, for a total of 834 branches by the end of next year.

Counting Home Affairs’ own 247 offices that can issue smart ID cards, the total number of points where smart ID cards can be issued will be 1,081 by the end of 2026.

The seventh bank to join the programme — TymeBank — has yet to reveal how it will support the service, as it has no physical bank branches.

Even without its contribution, there should be a 290% or nearly four-fold increase in the number of locations that support smart ID card applications.

That is not to mention the increase in applications that could come through mobile banking app channels.

At least one bank — FNB — plans to launch the capability to apply for a smart ID card or passport via their app soon after March 2026.

While the highest number of cards that the government has printed in a year is 3.6 million, it is capable of producing well over double that number annually.

The Government Printing Works has the capacity to produce up to nine million smart ID cards per year with extra shifts.

With the much larger footprint of smart ID card application points at banks and the addition of mobile banking apps as a channel for applications, this maximum production could become a reality.

Since dozens more bank branches will already receive the service in the coming months, Home Affairs could easily beat its record of 3.6 million new cards per annum from the previous financial year.

With at least another 153 branches live by March 2026, the number of cards issued in the following financial year will likely also increase.

If the department only matched its 3.6 million record issuances from 2024/25 in the 2025/26 and 2026/27 financial years, it would have printed 7.2 million more cards.

With more than 1,000 branches capable of processing smart ID card applications by the 2027/28 financial year, annual production could reach the maximum of nine million cards.

That would leave just 1.8 million green ID books to replace in the 2028/29 financial year. Therefore, the remaining green ID books could be replaced by 2028.

The only outstanding question is whether the department would be afforded the necessary budget to fund the increased overtime and running costs due to the higher required output.

MyBroadband asked the department how much more money it would require to achieve peak capacity, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

The department would likely still need to give green ID book holders early forewarning and a predetermined date for the official invalidation of the old document.