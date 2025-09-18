New e-visa unveiled in South Africa

Home Affairs has unveiled a digital visa system aimed at speeding up travel authorisation for people visiting South Africa and announced a timeline for a phased rollout of the system.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber presented the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system at the Tourism Business Council of South Africa’s Leadership Conference on Thursday.

“The ETA is set to eliminate visa barriers that have suppressed South Africa’s tourism potential for many years, while simultaneously revolutionising the security of our immigration processes,” Schreiber said.

The minister said the system would showcase a country with an immigration system that is rapidly modernising, embracing innovation, and blazing a trail towards becoming a leader in digital transformation.

“Instead of long queues, paper forms and inefficiency, from now on, the first impression that tourists will get of South Africa will be when they apply online for an ETA,” Schreiber said.

ETA user acceptance testing will commence at the end of September 2025, before the first phase of the rollout in mid-October.

This phase will initially focus on G20 foreign delegates from the four G20 member countries that require visas — China, India, Indonesia, and Mexico — arriving at OR Tambo and Cape Town international airports.

The second phase will see open applications to all tourists from the same four countries in November 2025.

“Once the system is stable, the ETA will be expanded to become the single entry-point for tourist visas from all countries that require visas to visit South Africa,” Home Affairs said.

The system will be integrated with an upgraded Electronic Movement Control System that will use facial recognition technology at ports of entry, starting with the two biggest airports in the country.

“This will ensure seamless arrivals through automated biometric checks and minimal queuing, enhancing both traveller experience and national security,” Home Affairs said.

“Over the coming years, the ETA will be expanded to other visa categories, with automated entry-and-exit, based on facial recognition, to be rolled out to all ports of entry.”

Schreiber published screenshots of the ETA website and smartphone interface. Eligible holders will be able to travel to South Africa multiple times during the ETA’s validity period.

Multiple online visa schemes launched in 2025

The department has tested various online visa schemes for people coming to the country for specific purposes in 2025.

These include the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), which gives vetted tour group operators access to an online system for submitting their clients’ visa details.

Schreiber said that the TTOS pilot has already brought an additional 35,000 tourists from China and India to South Africa in seven months.

There is also the Meetings, Events, Exhibitions, and Tourism Scheme (MEETS), which is for international attendees of major conferences, sporting events, exhibitions, and other global events.

Finally, the Screen Talent and Global Entertainment Scheme (STAGES) is for entertainment professionals, including movie and television production companies.

Upon announcing STAGES in July 2025, Schreiber revealed that South Africa lost out on playing host to a massive Netflix production that cost the country an estimated R400 million. The project went to Mexico instead.

The MEETS and STAGES schemes have been broadly welcomed, including by the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa).

Fedhasa national chairperson Rosemary Anderson said it was refreshing to witness a minister who “so clearly understands, in practical terms,” how the country’s “outdated” visa regime had been costing South Africa dearly.

“The STAGES and MEETS visa categories are not just policy reforms — they are powerful economic enablers that signal to the world that South Africa is truly open for business,” Anderson said.

