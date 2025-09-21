Agency that makes R2.18 from every litre of petrol secretly used hack to push through dodgy contract

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) allegedly used the fallout from a 2021 ransomware attack to irregularly appoint an IT contractor, despite another company already working on system recovery.

The Road Accident Fund levy contributes R2.18 per litre to all fuel sold in South Africa. The RAF was established to administer funds to help compensate the victims of road accidents.

Little is known about the ransomware attack on the RAF, as almost no information has been disclosed to the public.

The RAF’s annual reports and performance plans do not mention a specific attack; they only discuss a focus on cybersecurity in the face of increasing threats targeting South Africa.

There were only brief mentions of an RAF ransomware attack in Parliamentary committee meetings. Law firm Adams & Adams mentioned the attack in passing in a March 2022 article.

“The Department of Justice had a major cyberattack, which led to loss of data; the Road Accident Fund was also hit by a similar attack,” it stated.

On Sunday, the City Press reported that the RAF suffered a ransomware attack around August 2021 and appointed cybersecurity firm Mitigate under emergency protocols to stabilise its systems.

However, days later, former RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo issued an instruction to bring a second company, RedM Professional Services, on board.

Vusi Magagula was the head of RedM Professional Services at the time, having served as CEO from January 2021 to December 2022. According to the report, Magagula was an associate of Letsoalo’s.

RedM reportedly initially billed R5.6 million, with the scope of its contract later extended through a R9-million variation order, for a total of R14.6 million.

However, according to the report, RedM delivered no services as Mitigate was already handling the recovery of the RAF’s systems following the ransomware attack.

It also appears that the RAF has refused to pay RedM, as the company has subsequently taken the agency to court for non-payment of R9.1 million.

MyBroadband contacted RedM and Vusi Magagula for comment, but they did not respond by publication. Collins Letsoalo could not be reached for comment.

However, RedM told City Press that it rejected suggestions that its 2021 appointment was irregular or influenced by personal ties.

The company said it was duly and lawfully appointed on an emergency basis and that the RAF never disputed its invoices based on nonperformance.

Magagula also denied allegations of impropriety, saying it was “factually incorrect” that Letsoalo introduced him.

Road Accident Fund plundered

Songezo Zibi, SCOPA chairman and Rise Mzansi national leader

The Road Accident Fund has been under a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation since 2021 for serious maladministration and irregular, improper or unlawful conduct.

Although the RAF has previously attributed much of its financial pain to unscrupulous lawyers and criminal syndicates seeking to exploit the fund, it has become apparent that many problems were also internal.

The agency has been technically insolvent since at least 2001 and has posted substantial losses in the past five years.

In the 2019/20 financial year, the RAF reported a deficit of R6.3 billion. This was followed by a R1.8 billion and R428 million surplus in the following years.

However, in 2022/23 and 2023/24, it reported deficits of R8.4 billion and R1.6 billion, respectively.

At the same time, the RAF went from a clean audit in 2019/20 to disclaimed audit opinions in 2021 and 2022 and adverse audit findings in 2023 and 2024.

In addition to investigating fraudulent claims, double payments, and inflated invoices, the SIU is also investigating fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the RAF.

There are at least eight contracts that were awarded to service providers resulting from questionable procurement processes that are being investigated by the SIU, some flagged by the Auditor General.

Notably, the RAF cancelled a contract which consisted of the panel of attorneys who represented them in court disputes.

Subsequently, from 2018 until the second quarter of 2023, R4.78 billion was issued against the RAF in default judgments.

Other tender allegations that the SIU investigated included:

Awarding an expired tender for cleaning and security services

Fleet services that were not delivered

Incorrect procurement process in acquiring the Johannesburg office building

Due process was not followed in the procurement of the head office building

A R36 million office furniture contract (that escalated to R40 million)

A R1.8 million SAP license contract that the RAF is not using

A budgeted R742 million underperforming claims backlog contract that finished early, with R312.6 million being spent and R530 thousand used for travel and accommodation

Songezo Zibi, the chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Accounts, said Letsoalo left behind a broken entity.

“Four years ago, the RAF used to finalise about 250,000 claims per year. By 2023/24, they only finalised 63,000 claims — a reduction of more than 90%,” said Zibi.

At the same time, the average payment per claim has skyrocketed, with the RAF’s spending remaining the same despite processing fewer claims and maintaining a smaller workforce.