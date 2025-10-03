Big questions about digital IDs in South Africa

South Africans have recently expressed concerns online about how government abuse of digital IDs could allow for tracking people’s movements and cutting off their access to basic services.

However, many of the capabilities they fear a digital ID would bring about are already supported through South Africa’s physical ID system and financial activity monitoring entities like credit bureaus.

As part of its Strategic Plan for 2025 to 2030, the Department of Home Affairs is planning to introduce a digital ID system over the next four years.

“The digital identity initiative will streamline immigration processes and ensure that services are more efficient and secure,” the department said.

“This system will use facial recognition as the primary biometric modality and fingerprints as the secondary, significantly enhancing national security and reducing the risk of fraud.

The system will also allow users to store IDs, passports, and other department-issued documents in a digital wallet on their smartphones.

Online discussions about digital IDs have recently surged after the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a mandatory ID card scheme, which includes digital capabilities.

A petition on the UK Parliament’s website opposing the introduction had gathered over 2.7 million signatures in about a week.

However, it is important to emphasise that the UK does not have a national ID system like South Africa. The government’s plan includes both physical and digital cards.

Many people in the UK are sceptical of the idea of a national ID — physical or digital — with their information stored on a central database.

Despite South Africa having had an official ID system like this in place for many decades, the development has touched a nerve with some prominent online commentators.

Some have used the development to highlight the fact that South Africa also plans to introduce a digital ID, which they allege threatens citizens’ freedoms and rights.

They warn that the digital ID would be more interlinked and allow the government to cut off access to services and even access data meant to be isolated at the tap of a button.

All-in-one danger

Leon Schreiber, South African Minister of Home Affairs

However, South Africans already require an ID to access critical and optional services, for which private details, including names, fingerprints, and photos, are stored on the national population register.

Private institutions can also pay to use the Home Affairs online verification system (OVS) to confirm whether an ID is legitimate.

Experts in digital risk, Internet, and data governance at Research ICT Africa have previously pointed out that these concerns apply to all ID systems and are not specific to digital IDs.

“Whether paper-based or digital, ID systems determine where a government or even another party — like a bank or a medical aid company — turns a blind eye and how it uses the knowledge it has to make decisions about a population,” the researchers said.

However, the researchers have warned that digitising IDs could amplify inequalities and introduce new vulnerabilities.

They specifically point to digital IDs consolidating data in one place, giving governments increased visibility over citizens’ and other residents’ activities.

The researchers specifically pointed to Uganda’s Ndaga Muntu digital ID system, reportedly locking out numerous women, elderly people, and other vulnerable groups from accessing public services.

“Like all technologies, digital IDs aren’t neutral and can come with both promise and peril,” they said. “The potential outcomes of these technologies are shaped by factors such as how they are designed and implemented.”

Government has landed in hot water for blocking IDs

The Department of Home Affairs already has the power to block South African IDs that it suspects of being fraudulent. However, this can only be done with sufficient proof.

The High Court has previously found that the department did not properly investigate the blocking of roughly 2.5 million IDs in recent years, which it ruled was unconstitutional, unjust, and invalid.

It ordered the department to implement a just and fair process in line with the Constitution and Promotion of Adminisitrative Justice Act when it comes to blocking IDs.

In short, South Africa’s Constitution and supporting laws offer citizens greater protection than countries where authoritarian governments can exploit digital IDs.

The real danger of a digital ID system may not be that it could be exploited by government entities — it is that state IT systems are notoriously technically unstable and susceptible to cyberattacks.

Numerous South African government entities and departments have suffered hacking and ransomware attacks in recent years.

These are among the many reasons why technology sector analyst Arthur Goldstuck recently said he does not believe the country is ready for digital driving licences.

“The single most important thing is going to be security. We need strong encryption, biometric verification, and systems that can work offline as well. That’s quite a challenge,” he said.

“For that, we need best practice, not best connections with the government when they award the tenders. If the contracts go to the wrong vendors, we’ll end up with weak systems and wasted money.”

MyBroadband asked the Home Affairs department for its views on the concerns surrounding digital IDs and how it will ensure the system is properly secured against cyberattacks.

It did not provide feedback by the time of publication.