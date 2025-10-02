Good news for people with green ID books in South Africa

South Africans with green ID books will have at least another three to four years to move to the smart ID cards before Home Affairs can invalidate their documents.

Home Affairs has recently intensified its efforts to discontinue the green ID book by rapidly expanding smart ID card application points with a new digital partnership with major South African banks.

The partnership is expected to increase the number of bank branches that support smart ID card and passport applications from 30 to more than 180 by early 2026.

By the end of next year, banks are planning to have over 800 branches where the services are supported.

Combined with Home Affairs’ own offices, there could be more than 1,000 points where people can apply for a smart ID by late 2026.

This expansion will accelerate the department’s effort to eliminate the decades-old green ID book, which has become susceptible to fraud.

However, the department has told MyBroadband that smart ID card production constraints will mean the last remaining green ID books will only be replaced by 2028 — at best.

The department said the Government Printing Works (GPW) had a practical production capacity of three million cards per year, with an expected capacity of four million cards.

The GPW was able to produce 3.6 million cards in the previous financial year due to the short-term enablement of expected capacity. The maximum capacity will be five million cards per year.

If additional bank branches where people can get smart ID cards boost output to the maximum in the current financial year, there will still be another 13 million green ID books to replace by March 2026.

If another five million smart ID cards are printed in the 2026 and 2027 financial years, the last remaining green ID books will only be replaced in 2028.

The table below shows estimates for when all green ID books currently in use in South Africa could be replaced based on the GPW’s practical, expected, and maximum smart ID card annual production.

Production Number of cards Time to produce 18 million Expected year for full replacement of green ID books Practical 3 million 6 years 2031 Expected 4 million 4.5 years 2029 Maximum 5 million 3.6 years 2028

Green ID books susceptible to fraud

The timeline could be pushed out due to roughly a third of Home Affairs offices still only being able to produce the green ID book.

The department had planned to discontinue production of the green ID book by the end of 2025, but it would be irresponsible to do so unless all those offices had a nearby bank branch supporting smart ID card applications.

It should be noted that the department will likely have to give a reasonable deadline for the invalidation of the green ID book well in advance.

Home Affairs has previously landed in hot water with the courts for blocking 2.5 million IDs for suspected fraud without due process. That move cut off many people from access to basic services.

While the invalidation of green ID books may still be many years away, it should be emphasised that switching to a smart ID card comes with other benefits.

In addition to being more compact and durable, the card is less susceptible to fraud and modification due to both its physical features and the live capture system used during its issuing.

According to research by Smile ID, the paper-based green ID book has become the continent’s most popular identification document for exploitation by fraudsters and identity thieves.

Many institutions, including banks, will also deny accepting damaged green ID books, as this can be a sign of tampering.