City Cleansing levy in Pretoria and what people must do so their electricity can’t be cut off

The Tshwane metropolitan municipality has started sending threatening messages to ratepayers refusing to pay incorrectly levied and unlawful city cleansing charges.

“Dear Client; you have not paid your City of Tshwane Account in full. Please pay to avoid service interruption and legal action,” the message states.

The municipality in charge of South Africa’s capital city recently invoiced ratepayers with a backdated levy for waste management, shocking them with a bill of hundreds of rands more than they expected.

In July, Tshwane attempted to implement a City Cleansing levy on all homeowners who use private contractors rather than municipal refuse removal services.

According to Tshwane, even properties using private refuse removal services benefit from the city’s waste processing and other related services, which they do not pay for.

However, this last claim is false. One refuse removal company, whose name is withheld to prevent harassment from Tshwane, explained that they pay for every load delivered to the city dump.

They also paid a fee to obtain their waste transport permit, which is required to use municipal waste disposal facilities lawfully.

Tshwane has sent threatening messages to homeowners regardless of whether they, or their sectional title scheme, use private refuse removal services.

This is despite publishing a notice on 26 September 2025 admitting that it mistakenly billed many homeowners who use its municipal waste removal services.

“The City of Tshwane has identified an anomaly while configuring the billing system for the implementation of the new city cleansing tariff,” the metro stated.

“The city cleansing tariff, which was introduced on 1 July 2025, applies to properties that do not use the City’s waste collection services.”

Tshwane said that examples include estates and complexes that use private service providers through their body corporates.

“During the configuration period, the City realised that some residents in estates and complexes who already receive municipal waste collection were incorrectly charged the city cleansing tariff,” it said.

“The City is now attending to these cases and will correct all the affected accounts.”

Civil rights organisation AfriForum says that regardless of whether ratepayers use a private waste transport provider, Tshwane acted in contempt of a court order when it billed homeowners in September.

However, to legally prevent the metro from being able to take credit control steps, ratepayers must register a bill dispute in terms of Section 102 of the Municipal Systems Act.

What Tshwane can legally do

MyBroadband contacted the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and AfriForum for feedback on which services Tshwane could interrupt, and what legal action it could reasonably take.

“In South Africa, municipalities can cut or restrict services that they themselves provide if a bill is unpaid,” said Stefanie Fick, executive director of Outa’s accountability division.

“This means that electricity can be cut or water can be throttled. However, they cannot lawfully withhold services they don’t supply, and they can also not lawfully disconnect you if a charge is being disputed.”

Fick said one example of where the municipality might not supply a household’s electricity is if they are directly served by Eskom.

“Legally, Section 102 of the Municipal Systems Act allows a municipality to consolidate accounts and take credit control measures,” explained Fick.

“But there’s a protection: if a dispute is lodged properly in writing, they’re not supposed to disconnect you while the dispute is unresolved.”

Fick said the red-letter threats municipalities send out as a matter of course are partly automated.

Actual legal action, including summons, court process, and attachment of property, must clear a much higher bar.

“To pursue you in court, they’d have to prove the debt is lawfully owed. If they’ve admitted it was a system error and retracted the charge in statements, their case collapses before it starts,” said Fick.

“More likely, they rely on intimidation, hoping people pay before testing it in front of a magistrate or the High Court.”

Fick said that if the matter did go to court, a properly documented dispute, including letters, emails, and copies of Tshwane’s own notices, is a strong defence.

“So most of the time, the threat is more bark than bite. That said, we don’t encourage non-payment for services rendered.”

Tshwane playing with fire

Advocate Stefanie Fick, executive director at Outa

Asked whether it’s smart for Tshwane to threaten otherwise compliant ratepayers, Fick said that from a governance and public trust perspective, it’s a terrible strategy.

“Municipalities rely heavily on rates compliance. Threatening people who already pay on time, but are querying an error, is a recipe for undermining trust, legal challenges and political fallout,” she said.

“It is also unsustainable to overburden your good customers to compensate for bad debtors.”

Fick said the sensible approach would be to suspend the levy pending verification, not bullying people with cut-off threats.

AfriForum’s district coordinator for Pretoria-South community structures, Arno Roodt, agreed with Fick’s assessment.

“The manner in which the current administration of the City of Tshwane has conducted themselves towards ratepayers is disgraceful,” said Roodt.

“It is evident that they consider law-abiding ratepayers as little more than cash cows who can be milked dry in the face of ever-worsening service delivery.”

Adding insult to injury, Tshwane has called ratepayers “free riders” in its court papers. Meanwhile, city officials and politicians seem to be taking ratepayers for a ride, Roodt said.

“Ratepayers are the backbone of the City and are ultimately those who keep the system running,” said Roodt.

“Should the City not take heed of the concerns raised by ratepayers, a reduced budget surplus may be the least of their concerns.”

Roodt said organised communities and civil rights organisations like AfriForum are ready to protect ratepayers’ interests and hold politicians and officials accountable.

Double taxation

Nasiphi Moya, Tshwane executive mayor

Roodt explained that the City of Tshwane approved the billing of a “City Cleansing Levy” on 29 May 2025.

AfriForum considered this levy to be an unlawful form of double taxation and in breach of Section 74 of the Municipal Systems Act.

Roodt said city cleansing is already provided for through the general property tax, and there was no relationship between the levy Tshwane billed and the actual cost of the service.

“Accordingly, AfriForum approached the North Gauteng High Court on an urgent basis in order for the levy to be declared unlawful, set aside, and the City of Tshwane to be ordered to reimburse affected residents.”

Tshwane lost the case and was ordered to pay punitive costs. The court also ordered the metro to immediately cease billing the levy and credit all accounts that have already been charged.

“It attempted to appeal the matter, but the application for leave to appeal was dismissed — again with punitive costs. Accordingly, the initial order remained enforceable,” Roodt explained.

Although Tshwane initially complied, it later added the levy to municipal accounts again, even charging retroactively to July 2025.

“This was done in clear contempt of the court order, and was the case until 22 September 2025, when the City petitioned to the Supreme Court of Appeal, thereby suspending the earlier judgement,” said Roodt.

Roodt said that AfriForum remains steadfast in its view that the City Cleansing Levy — in its totality — is unlawful and double taxation.

“Accordingly, our legal team is hard at work finalising a Section 18(3) application in order to enforce the initial court order during the appeal process,” said Roodt.

This will ensure that Tshwane cannot bill residents until the legal battle is finalised.

What ratepayers must do

Arno Roodt, AfriForum district coordinator for Pretoria-South community structures

“In the meantime, AfriForum encourages all residents affected by the levy to immediately lodge a dispute in terms of Section 102 of the Municipal Systems Act,” he said.

“AfriForum has already prepared a template, available for download from its website, to assist residents.”

Roodt emphasised that Section 102(2) of the Municipal Systems Act protects the consumer against credit control mechanisms, such as the disconnection of electricity, until the dispute is resolved.

“It is crucial for residents to lodge the said dispute to prevent action from the City against them,” he said.