Home Affairs shutdown threat over blocked IDs

Hundreds of South Africans with blocked IDs are threatening to shut down Home Affairs offices in Pretoria for failing to unblock their documents after a January 2024 court ruling, Newzroom Afrika reports.

In January 2024, the High Court ruled that the Department of Home Affairs’ blocking of as many as 2.5 million South African IDs was invalid and conducted without a fair administrative process.

In August 2025, the department revealed that it had reduced the number of IDs blocked after being flagged for potential fraud to 385,000.

Individuals in Pretoria whose IDs are still blocked are preparing to march to Home Affairs’ offices in the city in protest of the slow progress in resolving their ID issues.

“Since 2016. It was a smart ID card,” one affected individual responded to a question about how long their ID had been blocked.

“Since 2016. I was here in 2018 to fix my ID, but they requested a letter. I brought the letter, but I still don’t have an ID,” another said.

South Africans with blocked IDs face significant challenges, including being excluded from various banking services and the renewal of other essential documents.

“I went to vote in the National Election last year and couldn’t. I went to the bank, and the bank doesn’t work. At the moment, I’m living without an ID. Please unblock my ID,” another citizen pleaded.

The non-profit organisation Lawyers for Human Rights represented some citizens who believed their IDs had been blocked unlawfully.

In July 2024, Thandeka Chauke, the head of the Statelessness Unit at the entity, stated that Home Affairs had 90 days to comply with the court order, which had been issued six months prior.

“We have not heard anything from their legal representative, which is the state attorney, as to why the department has not complied,” she said.

She also highlighted that the ruling had instructed the department to provide affected individuals with the reasons behind the invalidation of their IDs.

“What the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja) requires of them is to inform people of a decision that has been made against them, especially decisions that have an adverse effect on that person,” said Chauke.

Many South Africans with blocked IDs were clueless

Chauke explained that many of the citizens Lawyers for Human Rights represented were unaware that their IDs had been blocked until they walked into a bank, for example.

“With blocking IDs, we’d find that many of our clients would have walked into a bank, would have tried to renew their driver’s licence or passport, and then find out that their ID is invalid,” she said.

Moreover, the department wouldn’t explain to affected individuals why their IDs were blocked. “So you’d have to do all the investigations for yourself to figure out why the ID has been blocked,” said Chauke.

“Then, trying to get assistance from the department has been very difficult for our clients. Some of the oldest cases date back to the early 2000s.”

These individuals aren’t only excluded from many banking services and renewing essential documents; the challenges they face also place a strain on their families.

“Those who are parents have been put out of a job and have no means to look after their families,” said Chauke.

These parents will likely also struggle to register their children, who end up inheriting the issues with documentation.

In her January 2024 judgment, Judge Elmarie van der Schyff acknowledged that Home Affairs faces challenges regarding the production of fraudulent IDs for non-South African citizens.

However, she deemed the department’s practice of blocking IDs before conducting investigations into individual incidents to be invalid.

“Because the ID blocking underpinning this litigation occurred before any investigation was concluded and a final decision was reached regarding a person’s status as a citizen or permanent resident, it prejudiced bona fide citizens and permanent residents,” she said.

Lawyers for Human Rights welcomed the judgment, saying it would bring relief to many citizens and permanent residents.

“We are happy that we will see an end to this unjust practice, and we hope that this judgment will be the first steps in restoring dignity to the thousands of people who have suffered,” said Chauke.