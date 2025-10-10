The Post Office delivery disaster that never ends

The South African Post Office improved its mail delivery standard from 45.15% to 62.13% between its 2024 and 2025 financial years, according to its latest annual report. The standard refers to the percentage of deliveries completed within five days.

The post office’s average monthly mail carryover, a measure for delayed mail deliveries, also improved from 4.2 million packages in 2024 to 1.9 million in 2025.

The state-owned postal service said the improvements were due to efforts of its management. Plans were underway to maintain the momentum to achieve the 92% minimum regulated standard.

While the latest trend is undoubtedly an improvement, it still means that more than a third of Post Office mail is late or lost.

The Post Office has also failed to meet the regulated standard for well over a decade. The last time it was near 90% was in its 2014 financial year, the last year in which the regulated standard was 95%.

In the last decade, the highest standard reached was 89.25% during its 2020 financial year. During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, it plunged to 52.95%.

It briefly rebounded to 68.36% in 2022, before dropping to 51.62% in 2023 and 45.15% — its lowest level yet — in the 2024 financial year.

The Post Office blamed the underperformance in mail and courier delivery standards on several factors:

Infrequent mail movement between centres due to low volumes, making daily trips financially unjustifiable

Irregular deliveries to remote depots, particularly in far-flung areas

Postman shortages in some regions and the need to rotate personnel between depots to clear backlogs

Delays in parcel processing between the Post Office and its courier service provider

Delayed deliveries caused by customers being unable to pay customs duties upon delivery at door-to-door destinations

Although the standard is part of the conditions prescribed in the Post Office’s reserved postal services licence, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has never penalised its failures.

A research paper by Hans W. Ittman, published in the Journal of Transport and Supply Chain Management, has also suggested the Post Office is exagerrating its mail delivery performance numbers.

The graph below shows how the South African Post Office’s mail delivery standard has changed over the past decade.

Post Office hopes to cling to monopoly

In recent years, MyBroadband’s first-hand testing of the Post Office’s services has yielded disappointing results.

Despite failing to meet its mail delivery targets for well over a decade, the Post Office continues to insist it has the exclusive right to deliver packages weighing under 1kg.

It argues that transport and delivery of these parcels may only be offered to registered postal services, and the Post Office is the only entity licensed to do so.

Critics such as the South African Express Parcel Association, which represents many private couriers that have taken over much of the Post Office’s business, have disputed the Post Office’s claim.

The Post Office was originally granted a 25-year exclusivity period to render the services as part of the Postal Services Act of 1998.

In 2024, former communications minister Mondli Gungubele extended the exclusivity period to 1 April 2025.

The Post Office has submitted a renewal application for the licence with Icasa, which it argues remains valid until a decision has been made by the authority.

Communications minister Solly Malatsi is reviewing the exclusivity period, which the minister is required to do every five years.

A document explaining the review said that the Post Office’s performance, including its continuing financial losses, indicated that it could not deliver its Universal Service Obligations.

“The changing nature of the postal sector globally and locally has resulted in discrepancies between legislative and regulatory frameworks on the one hand and operational realities and challenges on the other,” the review states.

Communications portfolio committee chair Khusela Diko previously criticised Malatsi for his plan to partially privatise the Post Office and end its monopoly on reserved postal services.

While Icasa has the mandate to conduct an inquiry into licensing conditions and suspend or revoke a licence for contravention of its terms and conditions, it has instead defended the Post Office.

In 2018, Icasa took PostNet and Saepa to court to prevent them from delivering parcels for which the Post Office had a legislated monopoly. The case remains unresolved.