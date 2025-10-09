One usually effective government agency that cost South Africa dearly

The nearly four years South Africa’s competition authorities took to approve Vodacom’s acquisition of a 30% stake in South Africa’s largest fibre company, Maziv, has cost South Africa dearly.

Speaking at the Digital Council Africa’s Conext conference on Thursday, 9 October 2025, Maziv CEO Dietlof Mare said that fibre network operators used to rolling out to 400,000 new homes every quarter in 2021.

Vodacom and Maziv had announced their proposed transaction in November 2021. After that, deployments plummeted to 80,000 per quarter.

“Basically, the whole industry has slowed down,” Mare said. Maziv owns Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa. Remgro owns an effective 57% economic interest in Maziv.

The reason for this is simple — the whole industry was waiting for the outcome of the Vodacom-Maziv deal before deciding how to invest additional capital into network builds.

Had the transaction been approved within 18 months as initially hoped, millions more households in South Africa would have access to high-quality, affordable, uncapped broadband.

Instead, the transaction languished for 20 months before the Competition Commission, which then recommended that it be prohibited.

The Competition Tribunal then conducted extensive public hearings, ultimately blocking the transaction in October 2024.

Vodacom and Maziv appealed to the Competition Appeals Court, joined by trade and industry minister Parks Tau.

This was an unprecedented development, as the Competition Commission and Tribunal are administratively accountable to the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition.

Ultimately, the Competition Commission, Maziv, its majority shareholder Remgro, and Vodacom reached a settlement on 8 July 2025.

The Competition Commission let the appeal proceed unopposed in exchange for a set of additional conditions attached to the already extensive list of public interest and pro-competitive conditions.

“The revised conditions introduce some structural changes to Maziv’s governance structure that limit the merged entity’s incentives to foreclose competitors,” the Competition Commission stated.

“The conditions now also incorporate an enhanced fast-track interim relief process that will address potential foreclosure concerns while the lengthier formal process to investigate any alleged foreclosure is underway.”

Vodacom’s option to buy up to 40% of Maziv was also reduced. Under the new terms of the deal, Vodacom may only increase its shareholder to 34.95%.

On 14 August 2025, the Competition Appeals Court overturned the Tribunal’s decision and approved the transaction — over three years and eight months after it was first announced.

While the transaction was complex, it was no more complicated than French media giant Canal+’s total takeover of MultiChoice.

Questioned about how long it took, South Africa’s competition authorities pointed to the complexity and the fact that many interested parties weighed in.

Stated differently, because MultiChoice was more dominant, its transaction was easier to process.

Knock-on effects

Doris Tshepe, commissioner of the Competition Commission of South Africa

Mare explained that the slowdown in fibre rollouts in South Africa also impacted installers and suppliers that were dependent on the business to put food on the table.

“We have to get the industry to pick up and get back to 400,000 new homes per quarter,” Mare told MyBroadband in a previous interview.

Mare said that once that engine starts going, operators can build more affordably, driving costs down, which reduces prices to the end customer.

“The quicker the money can come in, the quicker I can build at scale and expand where we will build.”

While Maziv is awaiting final approval from the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa, Mare said he was ramping up rollouts from his own working capital, targeting around 200,000 homes.

In monthly terms, he said they are ramping up to 80,000 new homes as soon as possible.

He said that Vumatel’s focus will be on middle and low–income households that earn under R30,000 per month, including rural areas, which fall under its Vuma Reach and Vuma Key networks.