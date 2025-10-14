Telkom ordered to roll out free Wi-Fi hotspots or face fines

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) wants partially state-owned network operator Telkom to provide free Wi-Fi hotspots at community centres nationwide.

In a notice published in the Government Gazette, Icasa detailed the project’s requirements and warned that failing to comply could result in the network operator being fined between R500,000 and R1 million.

“The Authority is considering Telkom’s universal service and access obligations (USAOs) and substituting some of them with connectivity obligations in relation to Thusong Service Centres,” it says.

“Thusong Service Centres, formerly known as Multipurpose Community Centres, are one-stop public access service intervention used to provide essential government information and services.”

Icasa said many Thusong Service Centres lack connectivity. Therefore, it wants Telkom to provide connectivity to 171 Thusong Service Centres across the country.

“The Licensee (Telkom) must provide a rollout plan, subject to approval by the Authority,” it says.

The rollout plan must include a comprehensive list of Thusong Service Centres, the technology that Telkom will deploy at each centre, and a target for the number of centres to connect per year.

It must also provide a timeline of when Telkom plans to connect each centre and details on how it will conduct quality assurance testing on connectivity speed.

According to Icasa, Telkom will have six months to begin connecting the service centres from the date of the notice’s publication, which was 10 October 2025.

This means the first Thusong Service Centres should be connected by 10 April 2026, after which all centres must be connected by October 2028.

“The Licensee must complete connectivity to all 171 Thusong Service Centres as allocated, within three years from the implementation date,” said Icasa.

The regulator added that Telkom must maintain connectivity at these service centres for the duration of the licence period.

Regarding connectivity requirements, Icasa stated that the hotspots deployed at Thusong Service Centres must offer speeds of at least 30Mbps and provide uncapped connectivity.

R500,000 to R1 million fines

Telkom will be responsible for the installation, including providing Wi-Fi routers, cabling, and a firewall. It will also be responsible for resolving any maintenance or repair issues within five working days.

“The Licensee must provide the services as outlined above, free of charge. Usage at each Wi-Fi hotspot is subject to a fair usage policy,” says Icasa.

Regarding the fair usage policy, all users will be limited to 300MB of daily data and a monthly cap of 2GB per consumer.

“The Licencee must bear the initial setup costs, as well as the support and maintenance costs of software and hardware for the licence period,” says Icasa.

Icasa required Telkom to report on its compliance with the project twice a year, in accordance with the regulator’s financial year. This means compliance reports are due on or before 30 April and 31 October each year.

The compliance reports must cover aspects such as the number of centres connected, average speeds, data usage, and the cost of use, among other things.

“Failure by the Licensee to comply with, or to discharge, the universal service and access obligations specified in these regulations constitutes a breach of the licence terms and conditions and will be subject to fines,” says Icasa.

Depending on the aspect of non-compliance, Telkom could face a fine of between R500,000 and R1 million.

“Further non-compliance with any clause may be referred to the Complaints and Compliance Committee of Icasa,” the regulator added.