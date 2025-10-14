Telkom asks permission to roll out free Wi-Fi hotspots

Telkom has asked the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to amend its licence conditions so it can provide free Wi-Fi hotspots at community centres nationwide.

Icasa explained that Telkom’s current licence conditions impose requirements to provide outdated services like public pay phones and directory services.

In a draft notice published in the Government Gazette, Icasa explained that failing to comply with its licence conditions could result in a network operator being fined between R500,000 and R1 million.

Therefore, Telkom seeks to amend its universal service obligations to feature more relevant requirements.

“The Authority is considering Telkom’s universal service and access obligations (USAOs) and substituting some of them with connectivity obligations in relation to Thusong Service Centres,” it says.

“Thusong Service Centres, formerly known as Multipurpose Community Centres, are one-stop public access service intervention used to provide essential government information and services.”

Icasa said many Thusong Service Centres lack connectivity. Therefore, in line with Telkom’s request to amend its USAOs, it wishes to amend its licence to provide connectivity to 171 centres nationwide.

“The Licensee (Telkom) must provide a rollout plan, subject to approval by the Authority,” it says.

The rollout plan must include a comprehensive list of Thusong Service Centres, the technology that Telkom will deploy at each centre, and a target for the number of centres to connect per year.

It must also provide a timeline of when Telkom plans to connect each centre and details on how it will conduct quality assurance testing on connectivity speed.

According to Icasa, Telkom will have six months to begin connecting the service centres from when licence amendments are finalised.

They are currently in draft, and interested parties have until 21 November 2025 to provide feedback on the proposed changes. Icasa wishes for all of them to be connected by October 2028.

“The Licensee must complete connectivity to all 171 Thusong Service Centres as allocated, within three years from the implementation date,” said Icasa.

The regulator added that Telkom must maintain connectivity at these service centres for the duration of the licence period.

Regarding connectivity requirements, Icasa stated that the hotspots deployed at Thusong Service Centres must offer speeds of at least 30Mbps and provide uncapped connectivity.

R500,000 to R1 million fines

Telkom will be responsible for the installation, including providing Wi-Fi routers, cabling, and a firewall. It will also be responsible for resolving any maintenance or repair issues within five working days.

“The Licensee must provide the services as outlined above, free of charge. Usage at each Wi-Fi hotspot is subject to a fair usage policy,” says Icasa.

Regarding the fair usage policy, all users will be limited to 300MB of daily data and a monthly cap of 2GB per consumer.

“The Licencee must bear the initial setup costs, as well as the support and maintenance costs of software and hardware for the licence period,” says Icasa.

Icasa will require Telkom to report on its compliance with the project twice a year, in accordance with the regulator’s financial year. Therefore, compliance reports are due on or before 30 April and 31 October each year.

The compliance reports must cover aspects such as the number of centres connected, average speeds, data usage, and the cost of use, among other things.

“Failure by the Licensee to comply with, or to discharge, the universal service and access obligations specified in these regulations constitutes a breach of the licence terms and conditions and will be subject to fines,” said Icasa.

“Further non-compliance with any clause may be referred to the Complaints and Compliance Committee of Icasa,” the regulator added.