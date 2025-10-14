The Post Office is getting replaced

The South African Post Office’s branch footprint and employee numbers have shrunk to the point where the entity is now being dwarfed by private sector companies — especially in courier services.

The Post Office’s 2024/2025 annual report revealed that it has reduced its headcount from 10,854 to 5,946 as part of its ongoing business rescue proceedings.

The figure is down 74% from the 22,575 staff the postal agency had in 2014, when its financial troubles pushed it to the point where taxpayer bailouts were becoming a regular occurrence.

To put the number into context, one can compare it with private companies offering transport and delivery of mail and parcels.

One example is South Africa’s largest courier service, Takealot Fulfilment Solutions, which has over 15,000 independent driver contracts. Another is The Courier Guy, which employs over 2,500 people.

In 2024, the latter’s drivers delivered 18.7 million parcels. While Takealot has not recently shared its delivery figures, it facilitated around 35,000 daily deliveries in 2019.

That works out to about 12.6 million deliveries in a year, and it is reasonable to assume this number has increased substantially as e-commerce boomed in South Africa.

The Post Office managed just 3.3 million parcel deliveries in 2024, down significantly from 17.6 million in 2023.

It has also slashed its branch footprint from 1,069 to 553 branches, while many private companies have been growing theirs.

PostNet has about 50 fewer branches than the Post Office. Many private courier and delivery services offer a larger number of branches and parcel collection points.

For example, Pep’s Paxi Points are available at more than 2,800 stores across the country. The Courier Guy offers 200 kiosks and 1,400 smart lockers for package drop-offs and deliveries.

One area where the Post Office is still dominating is in traditional letter services. In 2024, it delivered 148 million letters.

However, this business is in rapid decline. In 2023, the number of registered letters delivered was 247 million.

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has attributed this to shifting consumer preferences, including increased use of online messaging services such as e-mail.

Companies like Takealot have also recently expanded their presence into townships and rural areas to grow their customer base among lower-income clients.

The table below summarises how the Post Office’s branch footprint compares with major private courier services in South Africa.

Company Branches/kiosks Pep Paxi Points 2,800+ The Courier Guy 1,600 (kiosks and lockers) South African Post Office 553 PostNet 504 DSV 340+ Bob Box 200+ (800 planned in 2025) Takealot Fulfilment Solutions 157

Time to shut down the Post Office

Post Office in Baviaanskloof. Photo: Grobler du Preez / Shutterstock.com

Coupled with the fact that the Post Office has failed to meet its minimum delivery standard for well over a decade, it makes sense that no major e-commerce company in South Africa uses the entity.

Free SA spokesperson Reuben Coetzer believes the Post Office has failed on both technical and moral grounds.

Coetzer said that the R10.5 billion the entity has received through taxpayer bailouts, subsidies, and business rescue injections since 2014 has been wasted at the expense of the poor.

“Bailouts are not neutral budgetary manoeuvres,” Coetzer said. “They are transfers of wealth from working South Africans — many of them poor, battling to stay afloat — to a bloated bureaucracy that cannot justify its own existence.”

“In effect, the state has engineered a redistribution scheme in reverse: taking from the economically vulnerable to subsidise institutional dysfunction, and as a consequence, fund the political elite and their agenda.”

Coetzer argued that maintaining the Post Office’s legal monopoly on packages weighing 1kg or less was ideological rather than based on performance — a notion that was wearing thin with the general public.

“One need only visit a functioning courier company to feel the difference: a parcel that arrives on time, a tracking number that works, a phone number that someone actually answers,” he said.

“Citizens don’t care about political ideology, but they care about customer service, delivery, and efficiency.”

Coetzer acknowledged the private sector was not flawless, but was incentivised to deliver, and failure to do so could have catastrophic consequences.

“It must earn trust to survive. The Post Office, by contrast, has no such burden. It survives because it is politically inconvenient to let it die. And death, in this case, might be a mercy,” he said.

“The Post Office is not a failing company, it is a failed one. The question is whether we will summon the political maturity to let it go, or whether we will keep embalming it with taxpayer money in the name of a universality it no longer provides.”