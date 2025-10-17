Eskom much worse than SABC, Transnet, and SA Post Office in media sentiment rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Eskom had the worst reputation of all large South African companies, including other SOEs.

The ranking showed that Eskom has a serious problem with negative perceptions around the company.

This negative perception, which many stakeholders share, is reflected in the overwhelming negative media reports about Eskom.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Media sentiment analysis for South African state-owned enterprises

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report showed that all prominent state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have a negative score.

This is highly uncommon. Most South African companies have positive sentiment scores, meaning there is a particularly negative feeling towards SOEs.

Although it is uncommon, it is not surprising. Years of mismanagement and corruption have crushed state-owned enterprises.

Their service levels are abysmal, and taxpayer money is used to bail them out year after year. The only reason they exist is due to their legally protected monopolies.

The largest SOE, Eskom, had the worst rating of all South African companies. Simply put, it has a serious perception problem.

The same goes for Transnet, the South African Post Office, and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for South Africa’s largest state-owned enterprises.