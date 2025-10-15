Dark clouds gather over South African state IT agency

The State Information Technology Agency’s (SITA’s) annual report for the 2025 financial year reveals a disappointing performance in meeting its annual targets.

According to the agency, it only achieved 42.86%, or six out of 14, of its annual performance plan targets for the financial year.

“SITA’s audited performance for the year reflects a mixed picture of achievement and areas requiring intensified effort,” it said.

“During the period under review, performance across the five strategic programmes showed varied levels of achievement.”

SITA’s performance targets were spread across five categories: thought leadership and service delivery, digital infrastructure, skills and capacity development, and procurement and industry transformation.

“Skills and capacity development, and procurement and industry transformation achieved 100% of their planned targets,” said SITA.

“Digital infrastructure achieved 40% of planned targets, while thought leadership and service delivery targets were not achieved.”

The agency highlighted some achievements during the reporting period, including stabilising the Court Online System, which enabled a client-led rollout to 13 courts.

It also completed 98% of the national and provincial departments’ information security maturity assessments and delivered information security awareness campaigns to 80.25% of departments.

However, it should be noted that its target was to provide 100% of national and provincial departments with awareness campaigns about information security.

“Variances from planned targets were mainly due to client-directed changes to the Court Online rollout, post-election departmental name changes, institutional mergers, and late-stage opt-outs,” said SITA.

The agency highlighted targets that were not met, including those related to customer satisfaction, the development of the Citizen SuperApp, and specific ICT initiatives, such as Phase 2 of the Court Online rollout.

“These areas of under-performance highlight both the challenges of a dynamic operating environment and the importance of strengthening execution disciplines,” it said.

SITA managing director Gopal Reddy stated that the agency’s delivery capacity was hindered by high vacancy rates during the reporting period.

“Our delivery capacity was constrained by high vacancy rates, which stood at 57%, and a shortage of critical IT skills,” he said.

“Talent retention remained a challenge, prompting us to implement innovative talent management strategies.”

Of the 759 positions that were made available for the year, 435 remain unfilled.

The system is down

As the state’s IT agency, SITA has been criticised by government departments, such as Home Affairs, for the extensive and frequent system downtime experienced in the past.

In December 2024, South Africa’s communications minister, Solly Malatsi, formally requested that the Public Service Commission (PSC) investigate various governance issues at SITA.

The request followed the minister’s oversight visit to SITA’s offices in Pretoria, accompanied by the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies.

“This visit aimed to address pressing issues impacting SITA’s ability to deliver on its critical mandate,” Malatsi said.

He explained that SITA faced mounting challenges, including governance issues, irregular procurement practices, operational inefficiencies, and a concerning deterioration in service delivery.

He said service delivery failures had impacted various government departments, including the Ministries of Police, Home Affairs, and Justice, resulting in them seeking exemption from using SITA’s services.

Regarding its governance challenges, Malatsi said allegations of corruption, maladministration, and interference at the board level have raised concerns about accountability and transparency.

The minister highlighted concerns over unstable leadership, noting that the agency has experienced a high turnover rate at the executive and senior management levels.

He said this has resulted in organisational instability and poor decision-making. The minister also highlighted SITA’s missed performance targets, which reduces confidence in the agency.

“These issues, if left unaddressed, pose a threat to the agency’s mission and its ability to deliver value to South Africans,” said Malatsi.

“Recognising the urgency of these matters, I have formally requested the PSC to investigate a range of critical issues affecting SITA.”

The PSC’s investigation will cover governance lapses, infighting among leadership, instability, mismanagement, and a lack of accountability within the agency.

It will also investigate allegations of irregularly awarded contracts and corruption, as well as the high turnover observed in leadership roles at SITA.