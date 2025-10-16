Home Affairs blew R21 million on smart ID card “ATMs”

The Department of Home Affairs has terminated a R20.63-million contract for the supply of virtual interactive self-service kiosks it had planned to deploy to cut queues at its offices.

Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza first mentioned the plan to deploy self-service kiosks to “usher in a new era” for the way the department serviced clients in his budget speech in May 2022.

“We will procure kiosks that will allow clients to self-service for passports and smart ID applications and reprint birth, marriage and death certificates,” Nzuza said.

“The kiosk will be designed in a manner that will require authentication through biometrics and will be located in strategic areas to allow access even after office hours or weekends.”

The department likened the kiosks to ATMs for Home Affairs services.

In 2023, the department announced that it would spend R60 million to roll out the kiosks at 250 non-modernised offices, with deployments at modernised offices to follow later.

Non-modernised offices include those that don’t have the live capture systems needed to support biometric enrollments and verification for smart ID card applications.

In that statement, the department said the kiosks would be designed and deployed in the 2024/2025 financial year. However, this did not happen.

In July 2025, Nzuza said the department had procured 75 of the planned 250 self-service kiosks. Despite being far below target, Nzuza said the department was “on track” with the project.

The deputy minister also made an as-yet unannounced claim — the kiosks would be powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

However, in a recent briefing to Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee, the department revealed it had terminated the contract for the kiosks due to underperformance.

The department explained that it ended up procuring 91 virtual interactive self-service kiosks from Commerce Africa for R20.63 million.

The contract period was for three years, from November 2022 to November 2025. Its requirements included providing a live capture platform integrated into various Home Affairs systems.

These include the national population register, Home Affairs National Identification System, and the Automated Biometric Identification System.

No mention of kiosks’ usage

The kiosks aimed to speed up applications and issuing of smart ID cards, passport, marriage certificates, and birth certificates, cutting down queues for services that require staff.

Home Affairs terminated the integration partner services on 12 March 2025, three months before the deputy minister’s most recent budget speech.

The department recommended pausing kiosk installations pending a life-cycle cost and feasibility assessment.

Portfolio committee members asked whether the kiosks were a wasted investment and wanted to know what value had been extracted from them.

The department maintained it was not abandoning the kiosks, but would engage internally on managing the assets.

However, it provided no feedback on whether the kiosks had been used or how many document applications they had processed.

MyBroadband could only find one event where one of the kiosks was publicly showcased. That came during a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Home Affairs offices in Mokopane in Limpopo last year.

Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber said the kiosks were designed for a period which focused on physical infrastructure investment.

With government’s digital roadmap prioritising digital and virtual services, the department needed to reassess where the kiosks fit in to avoid overinvesting in equipment that might quickly become redundant.

The department has signed master agreements on its digital partnership model with seven major banks — African Bank, Absa, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and TymeBank.

The partnership will enable them to use their own staff and equipment to process smart ID cards and passport applications, radically increasing the availability of these services.

The department explained that the cost of the partnership was fully accounted for by the banks, which were purchasing the IT equipment and reskilling their staff to support the service.

It argued that the kiosks could remain a potential interim channel in non-modernised Home Affairs offices while the bank model was implemented.