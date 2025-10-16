The green ID book is getting replaced

The Department of Home Affairs says there are still 16 million green ID books remaining in South Africa. These must be replaced with smart ID cards before the older document can be invalidated.

Speaking before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, the department outlined its progress in shifting from a “brick and mortar approach” towards digital transformation.

The Department of Home Affairs said its new partnership model, secured by master agreements with seven South African banks, significantly expands its footprint at no additional cost.

“This expansion was designed to accelerate the phase-out of the 16 million remaining green ID books,” it said.

The Department of Home Affairs’ new partnership model with banks comes after a years-long trial of offering smart ID and passport services at select bank branches.

Critically, the new model uses a digital-first approach. The previous model required the department to duplicate staff and equipment to offer the services at bank branches, which was expensive.

The new model leverages technology to expand the services to rural and urban areas where bank branches already exist. It will also make the services available through banking apps.

“Home affairs is now digitalising this long-standing partnership,” said Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber.

The department has signed seven major banks: Absa, African Bank, Capitec, Discovery Bank, FNB, Nedbank, and Standard Bank.

While the partnership aims to expand to thousands of bank branches nationwide, South Africans can expect at least 153 more bank branches offering the services by March 2026.

This would mark a significant improvement over the 30 branches at which the pilot project, launched in 2016, stagnated.

Moreover, the pilot project only allowed South Africans to apply for a smart ID or renew a passport at banks at which they were a customer, severely limiting choice for many citizens.

Several banks participating in the new programme have confirmed that users will be able to access the service at banks where they don’t hold an account.

At least three to four more years of green ID validity

South African citizens by birth, naturalised citizens, and permanent residence holders with green ID books will have at least another three to four years to move to smart ID cards.

While the Department of Home Affairs has intensified its efforts to discontinue the green ID book, it must still replace 16 million green IDs before it can invalidate the document.

The department recently informed MyBroadband that the production limitations for smart ID cards will result in the last remaining green ID books being replaced by 2028 at the earliest.

It said the Government Printing Works (GPW) has a practical production capacity of three million cards annually, with an expected capacity of four million.

The entity produced 3.6 million smart ID cards in the last financial year, which is attributed to the short-term enablement of expected capacity. At maximum, it will be able to produce five million cards annually.

If the expansion to more bank branches results in a boost to maximum smart ID card production output in the current financial year, there will be another 11 million green IDs to replace by March next year.

If production were to continue at its maximum output in the 2026 and 2027 financial years, there would still be roughly one million green ID books to replace by March 2028.

Therefore, at the GPW’s maximum production rate, the last remaining green ID books will only be replaced in 2028.

The table below shows estimates for when all green ID books currently in use in South Africa could be replaced based on the GPW’s practical, expected, and maximum smart ID card annual production.