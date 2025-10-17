Post Office delivery speed lie

Mystery surrounds the methods the South African Post Office has been using to calculate its mail and courier delivery performances.

The Post Office’s recently published annual report for the 2025 financial year showed the entity’s mail delivery standard had improved from 45.15% to 62.13%.

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), the delivery standard should reflect the proportion of letters or parcels that are delivered within five business days.

As part of the Post Office’s exclusive licence on reserved postal services, it is required to maintain a 92% delivery standard.

Despite failing to achieve this for well over a decade, Icasa has not penalised the Post Office or revoked its monopoly on packages weighing under 1kg.

While the officially published performance already shows the entity is completely incapable of meeting the standard and fulfilling its universal service obligations, the reality could be far worse.

A 2023 study of the Post Office’s performance by Hans W. Ittman that was published in the Journal of Transport and Supply Chain Management questioned the figures.

Ittman firstly looked at the Universal Postal Union’s (UPU’s) published performance of 170 postal operators between 2016 and 2021 to critically assess the South African postal service’s performance.

According UPU’s data for 2021, the Post Office ranked 72nd out of 170 postal agencies with a score of 38.7 out of 100.

Ittman pointed out that the Post Office had drastically reduced its branch footprint and vehicle fleet in the last few years, which would both have a negative impact on mail delivery.

In 2022, its fleet dropped from 1,238 vehicles to 366. That number has picked up slightly to 422 in 2025. For reference, major private last-mile delivery firm The Courier Guy has over 2,500 vehicles in its fleet.

Ittman also analysed delivery turnarounds of a sample of SA Post Office registered postal deliveries, which is a priority service.

None of the domestic or international post deliveries were completed in five days or less. The shortest turnaround was 11 days for a parcel sent from Walkerville to Garsfontein.

Out of eight registered domestic postal shipments, one took 282 days to arrive at its destination, while another took 379 days.

The table below shows how long the registered postal shipments that Ittman analysed took to be delivered.

Screenshot

Independent company previously did analysis

Considering the Post Office’s priority service performed so poorly, Ittman had serious doubts that its standard services would meet Icasa’s maximum five-day turnaround.

“This begs the question: How does SAPO do this performance measurement, what data is used, and how is the number derived? In addition, what SAPO data are used by the UPU?” he said.

His findings suggest that the Post Office’s actual mail delivery standard would be far lower than claimed — if not 0%.

In the early 2000s, the Post Office commissioned independent quarterly performance achievement reports to determine its mail delivery standard.

“The results are published independently, thereby ensuring objectivity and transparency in the performance review process,” it said.

In addition to collecting information according to its own internal standards and procedures, the Post Office made “extensive” arrangements for external measurement of key performance measures.

The quarterly performance achievement report was prepared by a company called Independent Service Quality Measurement (ISQM) (Pty) Ltd.

The analysis was based on a statistically valid sample of over 90,000 postal articles sent per quarter from a representative selection of entry points to receivers located at a representative selection of delivery addresses.

“These measured results of service performance are published independently,” the Post Office said. “It is therefore a major performance indicator to the public and management.”

Furthermore, the testing was done continuously, and the results of the measurement were audited by Deloitte & Touche (now just Deloitte).

Searching South Africa’s official companies’ database showed that ISQM no longer existed or was trading under a different name.

The last time the company was mentioned in the Post Office’s annual reports was in 2019, and that was only in the list of abbreviations.

MyBroadband asked the Post Office how it determined its mail delivery standard, but it did not immediately respond to our query.