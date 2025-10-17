Total IT disaster in South Africa’s biggest city

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) says its call centre is offline following reports from residents complaining they were unable to reach the metro for service delivery requests in recent days.

The confirmation comes a day after the DA’s Johannesburg caucus leader, Belinda Echeozonjoku, alleged the city had experienced several IT-related issues in recent weeks.

In a post on Twitter/X on Friday, 17 October 2025, the city advised that its call centre was unavailable and that there was no estimated time for restoration.

It encouraged customers to use alternative contact methods, such as visiting its customer service centres or using e-joburg.org.za.

The city said that although emergency call taking was operational, it was “limited at this stage.” “We apologise for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” it told customers.

These issues come after the city’s Construction Permit Management System (CPMS) and Land Information System were also offline for several weeks.

The web-based system allows residents and businesses to submit mandatory building plans for approval by the metro, crucial in completing residential and commercial construction projects.

In the past few weeks, visitors to the CPMS website were greeted with a banner that explained it was temporarily unavailable due to ongoing maintenance.

The city said it would provide further updates on the issue at the close of business on various dates, which it kept pushing out.

On Friday afternoon, it said the CPMS was fully operational and building plan applications could be submitted again.

The city did not provide any details about the cause of the CPMS downtime and did not respond to MyBroadband’s queries about it.

On Thursday, Echeozonjoku said the DA had been reliably informed of contractual issues between the city and one of its IT service providers.

“Initially, we were under the impression that only the Land Use Department was affected; however, residents are also unable to get building plans,” the DA said.

“We are now also informed by residents that they are unable to get through to the city to log service delivery queries — including calling the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).”

Coaltion government collapse

The recent problems are believed to be related to failures to renew contracts or pay service providers amid a collapse of the city’s coalition government.

The government consists of the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), and Patriotic Alliance (PA), but also depends on the support of several smaller parties in a minority coalition.

Six of the 10 parties in the latter left its official WhatsApp group for meetings and internal issue discussions on Thursday, 2 October 2025.

The departing members were part of the African Independent Congress (AIC), African Peoples Convention (APC), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the GOOD party, and the Congress of the People (COPE).

The disgruntled members reportedly accused the ANC of not recognising the minority parties as original partners and addressed a letter to the rest of the coalition members explaining their decision.

The other members of the minority coalition are Al Jama-ah, the African Heart Congress (AHC), the United Democratic Movement (UDM), and the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Without the support of all these parties, the ANC, EFF, and PA government is one member short of having a majority of seats in the council.

The DA blamed the political infighting for the breakdown of the city’s IT services.

The party is also probing why the CoJ continues to default on payments to City Power, which has allegedly resulted in the power utility’s electricity infrastructure contractors downing their tools.