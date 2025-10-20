Police dumps the South African state IT agency

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has approved the South African Police Service’s (SAPS) request to be exempted from using the State Information Technology Agency (SITA) for ICT services.

Democratic Alliance MP Billy Mzamo said deputy police minister Polly Boshiela announced the exemption in Parliament on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

“The South African Police Service has ‘officially served its divorce papers’ to the State IT Agency,” Mzamo said in a statement.

“The deputy minister disclosed that the SAPS will no longer be bound by SITA’s outdated systems, which have for years crippled technological innovation and slowed police responsiveness.”

He added that the Democratic Alliance has long maintained that SITA has become a digital bottleneck and a hindrance to modern governance.

“This confirmation is not just a victory for the Democratic Alliance’s consistent oversight efforts, but more importantly, for South Africans,” said Mzamo.

Boshiela also revealed that she went with the recent official delegation to China, where she was introduced to cutting-edge police technology.

“These innovations, including smart surveillance, integrated case-tracking, and data-driven policing models, highlight the urgent need for South Africa to embrace next-generation digital policing tools,” said Mzamo.

“The DA now calls on the Minister of Police to ensure that this transition to a new ICT provider is transparent, corruption-free, and prioritises service delivery.”

SITA’s corporate affairs head, Tlali Tlali, told Newsday that the agency still has a working relationship with the SAPS and has not been advised otherwise.

He said the current relationship with the SAPS is in line with an existing Business Agreement.

“We believe and remain confident that the established communication protocols will be explored to convey messages and such changes that not only have significant operational implications but also financial and legal ones as well,” said Tlali.

He added that it is “unfair and arguable” to attribute the blame to SITA, considering SITA doesn’t own the ICT systems to which Mzamo referred.

“The decision to maintain the current systems or modernise them rests with the client,” said Tlali.

Taking Home Affairs’ lead

The SAPS joins the Department of Home Affairs in its move to be exempted from using SITA to procure ICT equipment and services.

Home Affairs filed a formal application to ditch the state IT provider in April 2025, blaming much of its inability to deliver effective digital services on its obligation to work with SITA.

The department argued that issues caused by SITA’s inefficiencies disrupted its ability to maintain reliable infrastructure and meet its strategic objectives.

This includes work on projects like the Biometric Movement Control System and the Automatic Biometric Information System.

“Furthermore, Sita’s inefficiencies in managing third-party contracts, such as with BCX and Telkom, have exacerbated operational risks, affecting national security and service delivery,” Home Affairs added.

As a result of the agency’s failures, the Department of Home Affairs faced repeated disruptions, making it a challenge to achieve performance targets and ensure stable service delivery.

However, SITA believes it has delivered on all agreed-upon outcomes with the department, adding that Home Affairs only procures 20% of its ICT services from the agency.

“Apart from procurement delays affecting a small portion of services, SITA has delivered all agreed-upon outcomes and service milestones,” it said.

“Many of these were implemented under significant budgetary constraints from Home Affairs.” Tlali also revealed that Home Affairs had yet to upgrade from its Bronze-level service agreement.

According to the original SITA Act, all government departments at the national and provincial levels are mandated to source IT services and equipment through the agency or from it.

However, communications minister Solly Malatsi, in May 2025, gazetted new regulations allowing government departments to sidestep SITA.

The minister consulted with finance minister Godongwana and amended existing SITA regulations to include an “Efficiency of Procurement” section, specifying conditions for such exemptions.

It specifies that departments must issue a notice to SITA, outlining the business case, requirements, and the period during which they require specific IT goods and services.

The agency will then have ten working days to indicate whether it has the capacity to procure the goods and services, and provide a schedule for delivery and the cost of the service.

Government departments will be allowed to sidestep SITA if it fails to respond within 10 working days, if it indicates it can’t meet the requirement, or if the department believes it can procure the products and services more efficiently or at a lower cost.