Post Office’s mail delivery measuring system in the spotlight

The South African Post Office (Sapo) uses a manual, internally developed measurement system to determine its mail delivery standard, which has been below the required level for over a decade.

According to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), the mail delivery standard refers to the proportion of non-recorded mail delivered within five days.

“Non-recorded” is the Post Office’s term for mail that is not registered. As part of the Post Office’s exclusive postal services licence, it is required to have a 92% mail delivery standard.

However, the Post Office has not reached that level in over a decade. The worst level yet was in its 2024 financial year, when the figure was 45.15%.

That means less than half of the non-recorded mail sent via the Post Office was delivered within five days or less.

While the mail delivery standard recovered to 62.13% in the 2025 financial year, it was still well below the required level.

MyBroadband was curious to know how exactly the Post Office determined this number, considering there is no digital tracking system for non-recorded mail.

The Post Office has not provided any explanation for how it calculated the mail delivery standard in any of its recent annual reports.

It previously used a private company called Independent Service Quality Measurement (ISQM) Pty Ltd to do this calculation.

When asked about its latest approach, the entity’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) confirmed to MyBroadband that ISQM for domestic items ceased some years ago.

The Post Office now measures the mail delivery standard with a self-developed internal measurement system called Testpost.

“This process of measuring delivery standard is used as our guideline and is also accepted by Icasa,” the BRPs said.

Testpost is a manual system that measures the number of days from when non-recorded mail items are stamped — also called “cancelled” — to when they are delivered at the last mile.

“Standard Operating Procedures have been developed in following the sampling and recording of the results,” the Post Office said. “All results are captured on a system and results presented.”

Tests show registered post never meets the mail delivery standard

This Post Office package took 12 years to arrive at its destination.

The BRPs said that the data was verified through an internal audit to verify its reliability on a monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.

“The Auditor-General of South Africa also audits the data as part of their annual financial year audit,” the BRPs said.

The reliability of the Testpost system is questionable when considering recent analyses of the Post Office’s performance in registered postal services, which is a more expensive priority option.

A 2023 research paper by Hans W. Ittman, published in the Journal of Transport and Supply Chain Management, proposed that the Post Office was exaggerating its mail delivery performance.

That analysis found that zero out of eight registered items posted at various points in the Post Office’s 2021 and 2022 financial years arrived within five days of being posted.

The shortest delivery turnaround was 11 days, while the second shortest was 23. One particularly troublesome delivery took over a year to reach its destination.

Despite the dismal performance of the shipments analysed by Ittman, the Post Office reported mail delivery standards of 52.95% and 68.36% in the 2021 and 2022 financial years.

MyBroadband has also conducted its own tests of the Post Office’s performance for several years. In all those cases, the deliveries took much longer than promised.

In 2018, only one of the 25 letters sent via non-recorded and registered mail arrived at its destination within five days. That worked out to a mail delivery standard of 4%.

These letters were posted during the Post Office’s 2019 financial year, when it reported a mail delivery standard of 76.4%.

In another test in 2022, the fastest delivery of a non-recorded parcel was 57 days for an item sent from Centurion to Port Elizabeth. The slowest took 163 days.

Even when using the registered postal service with tracking, the shortest delivery turnaround was six days, which does not even meet the delivery standard for non-recorded mail.