Home Affairs launches doorstep delivery

Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber has announced the launch of doorstep delivery for South Africans who renew their passports while living abroad.

The minister said the launch forms part of his department’s Home Affairs @ Home initiative, which seeks to let South Africans apply for important documents without visiting Home Affairs offices.

“For the first time ever, Team Home Affairs is launching the option of doorstep delivery!” Schreiber said.

“From 1 November, citizens abroad will have the option to have their passport delivered to their home when they use our new service centres.”

The department is testing the delivery service with citizens living overseas, and it plans to roll it out locally in the future.

“Once the system is stable, we’ll roll this out for all clients in South Africa — including through our new digital partnership with the banks,” Schreiber added.

In mid-July 2025, Schreiber announced the rollout of a Home Affairs facility in Sydney, Australia, which aims to reduce document turnaround times from 18 months to five weeks.

“For years, South Africans living in Australia have had to wait up to 18 months just to renew a passport,” he said.

“That all changed today, as we launched a new facility in Sydney with a turnaround time of just five weeks for passports, minor passports, and birth registrations.”

Schreiber added that Home Affairs will look to launch these service centres in more cities around the world through its efforts to improve the quality of services for South African citizens living abroad.

Dubbed the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) Service Centre, the department said it had already successfully piloted the project in the UK.

In addition to the facility in Sydney, Home Affairs launched a second facility in Melbourne a few days after the minister’s initial announcement.

The end of Home Affairs as you know it

For many years, South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs’ services were plagued by system downtime and long queues at its branches.

However, since being appointed Minister of Home Affairs in July 2024, one of Schreiber’s priorities has been overhauling the department’s systems to address these frustrations.

His efforts have seen Home Affairs expand its partnership with banks to offer smart ID services at more bank branches across the country and ultimately directly through banking apps.

This forms part of the Home Affairs @ Home programme, through which the department wants to digitise its systems completely.

The first step was expanding its partnership with banks, which have confirmed that they will roll out Home Affairs services to over 150 more branches by March 2026.

Longer-term, partner banks have committed to offering Home Affairs services through their apps. Schreiber’s plan is that, eventually, visiting a branch to obtain documents will be unnecessary.

Much of this would not have been possible without the department’s overhaul of its Online Verification System (OVS), which banks had complained was too slow and unreliable.

Schreiber explained that when someone opens a bank account and has their fingerprint scanned, the print is checked against the OVS to confirm that the information on their provided documents is accurate.

“This service confirms that you are who you say you are, forming a critical part of the foundation for all public and private sector services,” he said.

“So, we also looked into this problem, and it turned out that more than 50% of verification requests sent through this service failed.”

The failure rate posed a security risk to South Africa and its financial sector. It also made banks reluctant to offer Home Affairs services in more of the branches.

“We set out to solve the problem by upgrading the OVS and mobilising the resources to maintain it into the future,” said Schreiber.

“This included correcting the fee structure that had long robbed Home Affairs of the resources required for maintenance, which contributed to the collapse of the service in the first place.”

The minister said upgrades to the OVS had resulted in an error rate of less than 1%, while returning accurate results in less than a second.

Following the upgrades, Home Affairs reached out to nine major South African banks, inviting them to join the next phase of the partnership.

The old partnership, launched in 2016, required Home Affairs to duplicate its officials and hardware in bank branches.

The new model leverages biometric technology to enable banks to offer Home Affairs services using the reach they already have.

“Simply put: instead of relying on a person to verify that you are who you say you are, with all the fraud risk that goes with it, we will now use our upgraded OVS to confirm your identity,” said Schreiber.