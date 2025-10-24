Home Affairs doorstep delivery prices revealed

The Department of Home Affairs has revealed that it will charge South Africans living abroad between $30 (R522) and $60 (R1,043) to have documents delivered to their doors.

Minister Leon Schreiber announced the department’s launch of doorstep deliveries on Wednesday, 22 October 2025. The department subsequently published a statement with more details.

“From 1 November, the option for courier delivery of passports will be available at all of the new Home Affairs service centres around the world,” he said.

“Turnaround times will range from 24 to 72 hours and will attract a fee ranging between US$30 and US$60.”

Schreiber added that the service will initially be available at the department’s existing service centres, of which there are 18 worldwide.

He said his department is set to launch more service centres over the coming months. It most recently launched one in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Schreiber said the move not only promotes inclusivity by addressing long-standing issues experienced by citizens applying for passports abroad, but also is a watershed moment for Home Affairs.

He described it as a significant step in the department’s urgent work to reform from a laggard to a world leader in identity management.

Schreiber added that, once the department is confident that doorstep delivery works smoothly and securely for South Africans living abroad, it will scale up the reform to provide the option in South Africa.

This will include offering document deliveries through Home Affairs’ new digital partnership model with the banking sector.

“This latest step demonstrates that the tech-driven service delivery revolution underway at Home Affairs continues to gather momentum as we work to deliver dignity for all,” said Schreiber.

The doorstep delivery offering comes after Home Affairs launched service centres in 18 major cities worldwide to speed up passport applications for South African citizens living abroad.

Schreiber announced the launch of a Home Affairs Service Centre in Sydney, Australia, in mid-July, saying it would reduce turnaround times from as long as 18 months to five weeks.

New smart ID bank branch pilot in 2026

An FNB branch in Centurion offering smart ID and passport applications

Home Affairs currently only offers smart ID card and passport application services at 30 bank branches nationwide, as part of the eHomeAffairs pilot programme launched in 2016.

The department recently announced that it had entered into digital partnerships with nine major banks to expand smart ID applications to over 1,000 bank branches nationwide in the coming years.

The old programme required Home Affairs to duplicate hardware and staff within bank branches. However, the new digital partnership model eliminates this requirement.

It leverages biometric technology to lay a pipeline that leverages the reach banks already have. This means banks can use their own employees and systems to issue the document.

Schreiber has repeatedly stated that the target is to expand to 100 new bank branches by 31 March 2026, and ultimately to 1,000 bank branches.

While the department hasn’t made any commitments regarding enabling the services at new banks in 2025, two banks have.

Capitec and Standard Bank said they will offer more branches with the services in October 2025. Capitec aimed for 10 branches, while Standard Bank said it would start testing the new model.

However, this expansion seems in doubt. The department recently briefed the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, revealing that the pilot of the system will only begin next year.

“The current phase involved developing an Application Programming Interface integration platform based on new technology, including facial recognition and fingerprint,” it said.

“Development and testing were underway and were expected to conclude by the end of November. Pilot testing was scheduled from January to March 2026.”