Bad news for South Africans with green ID books

While it has intensified public awareness campaigns around the need to replace the green ID book, the Department of Home Affairs’ smart ID card rollout has slowed down in recent months.

The entity that prints the smart ID cards — the Government Printing Works — recently briefed Parliament’s Home Affairs portfolio committee on its annual performance report.

It revealed there was a substantial decrease in the number of smart ID cards issued in the first half of its 2026 financial year compared to the same period last year.

Around 1,259,000 smart ID cards were issued from the beginning of the financial year in April 2025. Over the same period last year, the department issued 1,679,238 smart ID cards.

The latest figure is 25% lower than last year. If the GPW printed the same number of cards in the second half of the year, the department would just barely meet its annual target of 2.5 million cards.

The figure would also be over one million less than the record 3.6 million cards printed in the 2025 financial year and would be the lowest since the pandemic-stricken 2021 financial year.

The slowdown is a setback to the department’s plan to stop printing and eventually invalidate the green ID book, which has become a major target for fraudsters and identity thieves.

The manual system for issuing green ID books has often been exploited by corrupt Home Affairs officials to manipulate or issue fraudulent IDs.

In addition to physical features, including a chip that makes it more difficult to forge, the smart ID card’s issuing system verifies a user’s details and biometric data against the department’s systems.

However, the smart ID card issuing process requires a live capture system with digital fingerprint readers and camera booths.

Twelve years after the smart ID card was introduced, roughly a third of the 348 Home Affairs offices in the country still lack the necessary live capture systems to process applications for the document.

In the time that has passed since then, millions more people received green ID books instead of smart ID cards. At the start of the 2026 financial year, an estimated 18 million green ID books were still in use.

Bank branch expansion could revive efforts

While the department’s eHomeAffairs pilot, which includes online information capturing, payment, and a booking system for smart ID cards and passports, has been well received, it has stagnated in recent years.

The programme involves Home Affairs staff and equipment being deployed at 30 bank branches to capture biometrics and facilitate the collection of these documents.

In recent years, MyBroadband has received several complaints from people who are unable to secure an appointment slot to capture their biometrics after paying for the service.

Applicants must regularly check the online portal to see if any new slots have opened up, which often occurs early in the morning.

Several banks have also confirmed that slot availability has become a major issue, with some branches fully booked up to a month in advance.

Since taking over the department in July 2024, home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has spearheaded a digital-first strategy to reduce queues and make it easier to access the department’s services.

This includes a significant expansion of the bank branches that can handle smart ID cards and passport applications, as well as their roles in the process.

The department has signed digital partnership agreements with nine banks, which will enable the banks to use their own staff and systems to process applications for the documents.

The department is currently developing an application programming interface to integrate with banks’ systems.

The API will allow the banks to capture applicants’ details and verify their biometrics against the department’s back-end systems.

Testing of the API is scheduled to begin towards the end of November 2025, with a public pilot of the service planned for rollout by early 2026.

The banks participating in the programme plan to have more than 150 branches live with the service in that quarter.

Therefore, the smart ID card rollout could accelerate drastically during that period, enabling the department to match or exceed its record from last year.