SA Post Office delivered a package 13 years late

The South African Post Office’s policy for returning parcels it can’t deliver or parcels that go uncollected from its branches doesn’t appear to make much sense.

A MyBroadband reader recently informed us that their parcel was returned to its sender for non-collection after three months, while in other cases, the Post Office has delivered parcels 13 years late.

The reader placed an order on AliExpress in May 2021, and the parcel arrived just over three months later.

They received an SMS informing them that their parcel was ready for collection from the Post Office branch in Lonehill, along with a tracking number, in August 2021.

However, upon realising that collecting from the branch would be challenging due to a clash between the branch’s hours and their working hours, they reached out to Post Office customer support.

The reader asked if they could pay to have the parcel shipped from the Lonehill branch to one closer to their offices.

However, they received no response even after sending multiple requests for assistance to [email protected].

It was at this point that the reader gave up and wrote the parcel off. However, they called the Lonehill branch out of curiosity in November 2025 to check if the parcel was still being held there.

The Post Office employee they spoke to said it would be almost impossible to track the parcel without the tracking number that was sent in August 2021. Unfortunately, the reader no longer had this number.

They queried if it was possible to track the parcel using the recipient’s name and ID number, but were told that doing so would be “too difficult”.

The Post Office staff member said the general policy is to return parcels that remain uncollected for three months to the sender.

However, this doesn’t seem to be consistent with some other cases. MyBroadband asked the Post Office about its policy for returning uncollected or undelivered parcels, but it hadn’t answered our questions by publication.

A package from the United States delivered 13 years late

In June 2023, MyBroadband reported on the Hanekoms of the Upper Highway Area in Durban who were left stunned after the Post Office delivered a parcel 13 years late.

Sanja Hanekom recalled finding two “shabby” parcel arrival notification slips from the local Post Office in their barely-used home post box.

One of the slips said there was an inbound parcel at the branch awaiting collection, while the second was a final collection notice for the same package.

“Barely legible documents — obviously not aware that the printer comes with a cartridge — indicated that we needed to pay approximately R65 for the parcel to be released,” Hanekom said.

“Since we were not expecting a parcel, we were rather confused to discover that a parcel with my husband’s name and our address is held hostage at the local post office.”

However, she and her husband went to the local post office to hand in the slips, only to be stunned when a worker dragged out a large, heavy, and battered parcel.

“We looked at each other in disbelief,” Hanekom said.

They asked the worker if they knew who the sender was, but said the response they received was mumbled and inaudible.

The originating postal stamp stated that it was sent in 2010, which its waybill confirmed. The Hanekoms realised it was a parcel sent by Sanja’s father 13 years prior for their child’s birth.

It contained a variety of items, including a stack of interior design magazines, takkies, a tea set, flavoured teas, and two congratulatory cards from relatives. It had been sent from New York in March 2010.

Sanja Hanekom sent images of the package and its contents to her father, who was equally stunned and couldn’t remember what he had originally sent. He had even used a priority mail option to send the package.