Consumer Reports won’t recommend new Apple MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports is sticking with its initial verdict of the new Apple MacBook Pro, not giving it a “recommended” rating.

According to a report by Mashable, the organisation said conducting more tests on the MacBook Pro will not change its rating.

“In this case, we don’t believe re-running the tests are warranted for several reasons. First, experiencing very high battery life on MacBooks is not unusual for us – in fact we had a model in our comparative tests that got 19 hours,” it said.

“Second, we confirmed our brightness with three different meters, so we feel confident in our findings using this equipment. Finally, we monitor our tests very closely. There is an entry logged every minute, so we know from these entries that the app worked correctly.”

This comes after Apple said it was working with Consumer Reports to understand its review and that the findings did not resonate with Apple’s “extensive lab tests or field data”.

This is the first time Consumer Reports hasn’t recommended a MacBook Pro model, stated the report.