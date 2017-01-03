Dell 27 Ultrathin monitor unveiled

Dell has unveiled its new 27 Ultrathin monitor, offering a modern design with a thin profile and fluid tilt and swivel support.

The monitor offers high picture quality, QHD resolution (2,560 x 1,440), HDR support, and consistent colours across a wide viewing angle.

The 27 Ultrathin monitor also features built-in USB-C connectivity, allowing for easy video, data, and power cable management.

The 27 Ultrathin will be available in the United States on 23 March for $699.99. Worldwide availability will follow soon after.