Acer Predator 21 X – monster gaming laptop for R144,000

Acer has launched the Predator 21 X gaming laptop, which was designed for “ultimate gaming enthusiasts who only want the best”.

The Predator 21 X offers a curved 21-inch IPS display with a 2,560 x 1,080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The laptop also offers eye-tracking technology from Tobii. Eye tracking lets gamers identify enemies, aim, and take cover by looking at objects on the screen.

The Predator 21 X features dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI, an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, and 64GB of DDR4-2,400 RAM.

Storage is taken care of by up to four 512GB SSDs in RAID 0 configuration and a 1TB 7,200 RPM hard drive.

Advanced cooling

The Predator 21 X has an advanced cooling architecture consisting of five system fans and nine heat pipes, said Acer.

It includes Acer DustDefender, which removes dust buildup and improves heat dissipation, and Acer’s CoolBoost app, which adjusts a fan’s airflow for better cooling.

The Predator 21 X features a full-sized mechanical keyboard which Cherry MX Brown switches and backlit keys, and a new 3-way (tweeter, midrange, woofer) audio design.

The laptop will be available in EMEA in February, with prices starting at €9,999 (R144,000).

Acer Predator 21 X