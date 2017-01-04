Acer’s new laptops and monitors from CES 2017 – South African pricing

Acer has launched multiple new products in the buildup to CES 2017, including new laptops and PC monitors.

The new devices are headlined by the Acer Predator 21 X, a powerful gaming laptop which will sell for €9,999.

It features dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphic cards in SLI, an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, and 64GB of DDR4-2,400 RAM.

Acer also unveiled less-powerful notebooks and an array of monitors, along with their South African pricing.

Predator gaming monitors

Acer unveiled its Predator XB252Q and XB272 gaming monitors, which offer Nvidia G-Sync technology and a 240Hz refresh rate.

The monitors will sell for:

Predator XB252Q – R13,999

Predator XB272 – R15,999

Acer Aspire notebooks and Acer Chromebook

Acer has revealed two new Aspire series notebooks, designed with entertainment and performance in mind.

The Aspire V15 Nitro Black and Aspire VX15 feature premium audio, IPS displays, Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-series graphic cards, and 7th-gen Intel Core processors.

Acer Aspire V15 Nitro Black – R22,999

Acer Aspire VX15 – R16,999

Acer also revealed a new Chromebook for education customers, the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731).

It provides users with long battery life, durability, and a fanless design.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 – R4,999

Acer Predator 17 X gaming laptop

Acer’s Predator 17 X gaming notebook features an Intel Core i7-7820HK processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, and a 17.3-inch full HD or UHD IPS display.

Pricing for the Predator 17 X starts at R49,999.