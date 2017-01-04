Dell Inspiron notebooks get a massive hardware upgrade

Dell has updated its Inspiron notebook lineup with GeForce GTX 10-series graphics cards and Intel 7th-gen processors.

The Inspiron 14 7000 Series features a GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GPU, while the Inspiron 15 can ship with either a GTX 1050 or GTX 1050 Ti graphics card.

Both notebooks come with either an Intel Core i5-7300HQ or i7-7700HQ processor.

The rest of the laptops’ specifications have been upgraded from previous iterations, with the Inspiron 15 boasting a 512GB PCIe SSD and 74 watt-hour battery.

The 14-inch Inspiron 7000 Series model features a 1,920 x 1,080 anti-glare LCD display, and the 15.6-inch model can be purchased with either a full HD or 4K IPS display.

Dell’s refreshed Inspiron lineup starts at $799.