Intel’s new 7th-gen processors are more powerful – this is by how much

Intel recently launched its 7th-gen Core desktop processors, which boast increased clock speeds and performance.
The new processor microarchitecture is a refinement of the 6th-gen Skylake processors, with the new processors able to use the LGA 1151 socket present on 100-series and new 200-series chipsets.
In order to determine if the new processors offer a performance improvement, we have compared the Cinebench scores of the 7th-gen CPUs with equivalent chips from previous generations.
The 7th-generation units bring a notable increase in clock speed, and include an unlocked Core i3 dual-core processor – the first of its kind.
The new processors are also the first to support Intel’s high-speed Optane storage technology.
Performance Comparison
To ensure a reliable comparison, all benchmark figures are based on Cinebench 10 legacy tests conducted by Anandtech.
Single-threaded and multi-threaded results were compared across processors based on the Haswell, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architectures.
5th-generation Broadwell processors were not included in the comparison, as they did not have a mainstream range comparable to previous or subsequent generations.
The table below compares the benchmark scores of the top-of-the-range Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 CPUs across three generations.
|
Intel Core i7
|Processor
|Cinebench: Single-Threaded
|Cinebench: Multi-threaded
|Core i7-4790K
|8,785
|33,538
|Core i7-6700K
|8,981
|36,746
|Core i7-7700K
|9,611
|38,844
|
Intel Core i5
|Processor
|Cinebench: Single-Threaded
|Cinebench: Multi-threaded
|Core i5-4690K
|7,515
|27,283
|Core i5-6600K
|8,372
|29,116
|Core i5-7600K
|8,986
|30,642
|
Intel Core i3
|Processor
|Cinebench: Single-Threaded
|Cinebench: Multi-threaded
|Core i3-4360
|7,369
|16,071
|Core i3-6320
|8,286
|18,968
|Core i3-7350K
|8,967
|19,834
