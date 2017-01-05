Intel’s new 7th-gen processors are more powerful – this is by how much

Intel recently launched its 7th-gen Core desktop processors, which boast increased clock speeds and performance.

The new processor microarchitecture is a refinement of the 6th-gen Skylake processors, with the new processors able to use the LGA 1151 socket present on 100-series and new 200-series chipsets.

In order to determine if the new processors offer a performance improvement, we have compared the Cinebench scores of the 7th-gen CPUs with equivalent chips from previous generations.

The 7th-generation units bring a notable increase in clock speed, and include an unlocked Core i3 dual-core processor – the first of its kind.

The new processors are also the first to support Intel’s high-speed Optane storage technology.

Performance Comparison

To ensure a reliable comparison, all benchmark figures are based on Cinebench 10 legacy tests conducted by Anandtech.

Single-threaded and multi-threaded results were compared across processors based on the Haswell, Skylake, and Kaby Lake architectures.

5th-generation Broadwell processors were not included in the comparison, as they did not have a mainstream range comparable to previous or subsequent generations.

The table below compares the benchmark scores of the top-of-the-range Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 CPUs across three generations.

Intel Core i7 Processor Cinebench: Single-Threaded Cinebench: Multi-threaded Core i7-4790K 8,785 33,538 Core i7-6700K 8,981 36,746 Core i7-7700K 9,611 38,844

Intel Core i5 Processor Cinebench: Single-Threaded Cinebench: Multi-threaded Core i5-4690K 7,515 27,283 Core i5-6600K 8,372 29,116 Core i5-7600K 8,986 30,642