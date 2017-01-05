Deepcool shows off new PC hardware at CES 2017

Deepcool has unveiled a new range of PC hardware at CES 2017, including cases, fans, and liquid cooling solutions.

The lineup of PC cases is spearheaded by the Quadstellar ATX chassis, which features separate compartments for each main PC component.

The Quadstellar also includes an air intake which adjusts airflow automatically based on internal case temperature.

Deepcool’s other cases include pre-installed liquid cooling solutions and sleek designs with tempered glass windows.

Deepcool also launched two new fan systems with app-controlled RGB lighting and a detachable frame design. These fan kits include three fans and an RGB controller.

Finally, the company revealed its latest liquid cooler, the Captain EX RGB, which features RGB lighting and LED strips.

Below are Deepcool’s latest hardware products and their international release date and pricing.

Quadstellar Four-Cabin ATX Case

Price: N/A

Available: May 2017

New Ark 90 ATX Case

Price: N/A

Available: May 2017

Earlkase Liquid ATX Case

Price: $149

Available: April 2017

Baronkase Liquid ATX Case

Price: $129

Available: April 2017

MF120GT RGB Fan Kit

Price: $99

Available: April 2017

MF120 RGB Fan Kit

Price: $89

Available: April 2017

Captain EX RGB Liquid Cooler

Price

Captain 120EX RGB: $99.99

$99.99 Captain 240EX RGB: $129.99

Available: March 2017