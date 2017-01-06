Razer unveils world’s first triple-monitor laptop

Razer has revealed its new triple-monitor laptop, featuring three 4K displays.

Named Project Valerie, the laptop sports three 17.3-inch displays which unfold using an automated deployment system.

The combined resolution of the displays is 11,520 x 2,160 and the triple-monitor setup supports Nvidia Surround View – allowing gamers to use all three displays for gaming.

Users can also use the three displays to streamline productivity, as the 12K multi-display functions similarly to a triple-monitor desktop setup.

Final specifications of Razer’s Project Valerie are not yet available, but Razer confirmed the device will feature an Intel Core i7 CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card.

Project Valerie is currently a working prototype on display at CES 2017.