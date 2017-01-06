New Samsung Chromebooks launched

Samsung has launched its Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro, its latest generation of Chromebooks.
The Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro are designed for Google Play, so you can use the apps in the Play Store and enjoy movies, books, and music.
The new Chromebooks also offer a 360-degree rotating QHD touchscreen, built-in digitised pen, and new lightweight metal design.
The Chromebooks have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and feature batteries that last up to eight hours.
The Chromebook Plus features an ARM processor, starting at $449, available in February.
The Chromebook Pro is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor, and will be available later this year.
Samsung Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro
|New Samsung Chromebooks
|Model Code
|XE513C24-K01US
|XE510C24-K01US
|OS
|Google Chrome
|Google Chrome
|Processor
|OP1 Hexa-core (Dual A72, Quad A53)
|Intel Core m3 Processor 6Y30 (0.90GHz up to 2.20GHz)
|Graphics
|Internal Graphics
|Intel HD Graphics 515
|Display
|12.3″ 2,400 x 1,600 LED Touch Display
|12.3″ 2,400 x 1,600 LED Touch Display
|Memory
|4GB LPDDR3
|4GB LPDDR3
|Storage
|32GB e.MMC
|32GB e.MMC
|Network
|802.11 ac (2×2) Bluetooth v4.0
|802.11 ac (2×2) Bluetooth v4.0
|Ports
|USB-C, MicroSD, Headphone
|USB-C, MicroSD, Headphone
|Power
|30W USB-C Adapter 39Wh
|30W USB-C Adapter 39Wh
|Dimensions
|280.8 x 221.6 x 12.9 ~ 13.9 mm
|280.8 x 221.6 x 12.9 ~ 13.9 mm
|Weight
|1.08kg
|1.08kg
