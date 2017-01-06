Intel 7th-gen Core desktop processors – South African pricing

Evetech and Wootware have listed Intel’s new 7th-generation desktop processors in their stores.

Intel launched its new 7th-generation desktop processors at CES 2017, which offer improved performance over the previous generation while using the same 14nm manufacturing process.

Intel’s 7th-gen processors are also the first to support Intel’s 3D XPoint Optane storage.

Currently, pricing is only available for the Core i5 and Core i7 products.

Below is the local pricing for Intel’s new desktop processors.

Pricing

Evetech

Intel Core i7-7700K – R6,199

Intel Core i7-7700 – R5,399

Intel Core i5-7600K – R4,299

Intel Core i5-7600 – R3,899

Intel Core i5-7500 – R3,499

Intel Core i5-7400 – R3,299

Wootware