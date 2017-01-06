Intel 7th-gen Core desktop processors – South African pricing

6 January 2017

Evetech and Wootware have listed Intel’s new 7th-generation desktop processors in their stores.

Intel launched its new 7th-generation desktop processors at CES 2017, which offer improved performance over the previous generation while using the same 14nm manufacturing process.

Intel’s 7th-gen processors are also the first to support Intel’s 3D XPoint Optane storage.

Currently, pricing is only available for the Core i5 and Core i7 products.

Below is the local pricing for Intel’s new desktop processors.

Pricing

Evetech

  • Intel Core i7-7700K – R6,199
  • Intel Core i7-7700 – R5,399
  • Intel Core i5-7600K – R4,299
  • Intel Core i5-7600 – R3,899
  • Intel Core i5-7500 – R3,499
  • Intel Core i5-7400 – R3,299

Wootware

  • Intel Core i7-7700K – R5,999
  • Intel Core i7-7700 – R5,499
  • Intel Core i5-7600K – R4,199
  • Intel Core i5-7600 – R3,956
  • Intel Core i5-7500 – R3,499
  • Intel Core i5-7400 – R3,299

Evetech Intel Core i7-7700K

