Intel’s new PC can fit in your wallet

Intel has revealed its Compute Card PC, which is small enough to fit inside your wallet.

The “modular compute platform” measures 94.5 x 55 x 5 mm and has “all the elements of a full computer”.

This includes an Intel SoC, memory, storage, and wireless connectivity.

“The Intel Compute Card is being developed… to transform the way compute and connectivity can be integrated and used in future devices,” said Intel.

“Device makers design a standard Intel Compute Card slot into their device and then utilise the best Intel Compute Card for their performance and price needs.”

The company said it is working with a range of partners to develop products which can take advantage of the Compute Card.

The Intel Compute Card will be available in mid-2017, and will feature:

A range of processors options, including 7th-Gen Intel Core processors.

Compute Card-based devices will provide the power, cooling, and optimised user I/O.

USB-C plus extension will provide USB, PCIe, HDMI, DP, and additional signals between the card and the device.

